24 hours in pictures, 4 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula sits in the dock for her court appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate Court in Pretoria on April 4, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)