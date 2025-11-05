24 hours in pictures, 5 November 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Lex Gruver from the WGRUV Dance Company perform in their production titled Art Effect, 5 November 2025, at the Roodepoort Theatre. Art Effect features four different dances pieces, choreographed by Jessica Lang, Lex and Holly Gruver, Lauren Lovette and Roseline Wilkins. The show runs at the Roodepoort Theatre until 7 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
People look at a Cybercab vehicle on display at the Tesla booth during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, 05 November 2025. The 7th China International Import Expo is held in Shanghai from 05 to 10 November 2025. Picture: EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
An Iranian girl walks past a new anti-USA billboard featuring the sentence in Persian reading: ‘Behind the US freedom promises, the result of trusting America is destruction’, at Enghelab Square in Tehran, Iran, 05 November 2025. Picture: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Siya Kolisi of South Africa during the South African national men’s rugby team training session at Insep Fields on November 05, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Gallo Images)
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, poses for a picture next to the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 5, 2025. Prince William visits Brazil to host the Earthshot Prize awards and to attend the UN COP30 climate summit on behalf of Britain’s King Charles. (Photo by Eduardo Anizelli / AFP)
Pope Leo XIV during the weekly general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 05 November 2025. Picture: EPA/ANGELO CARCONI
Sikh devotees gather around a bus carrying the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, during a religious procession on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, in Nankana Sahib, in the Punjab province of Pakistan, on November 5, 2025. Pakistan on November 4 welcomed jubilant Sikh pilgrims from India, in the first major crossing since deadly clashes in May closed the land border between the nuclear-armed neighbours. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
A woman poses for photographs in a sculpture of a giant mythical creature at the Tegallalang rice terraces near Ubud in Bali on November 5, 2025. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)
Minister Firoz Cachalia testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 05, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
The E20 full-electric eVTOL is seen during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on November 5, 2025. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
Protesters hold a placard with a picture of the augmented face of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, during a picket where about 50 Tanzanians living in Cape Town protested against the recent actions by the Tanzanian government during their presidential election, outside the South African Parliament in Cape Town on November 5, 2025. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan won the October 29, 2025 poll with 98 percent of the vote, according to the electoral commission, but the opposition has branded the election a “sham”. A total internet blackout and transport shutdown, in place since protests broke out on election day, have been partially eased, but verifying information out of the east African country remains difficult. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Karoline Lindgaard, lead candidate from The Alternative (Alternativet) political party, ‘moves in’ to a parking space on H. C. Andersens Boulevard in Copenhagen, Denmark, 04 November 2025. The Alternative aims to prioritize the use of city space by setting up a living space that resembles a Copenhagen student apartment, complete with a bed, table, plants, lamps, and other essentials. Everything is painted bright green, the party’s color. The municipal and regional elections in Denmark will take place on 18 November 2025. Picture: EPA/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 4 November 2025