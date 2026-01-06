24 hours in pictures, 6 January 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Residents look at a car submerged in a flooded parking lot in the town of Malisheva on January 6, 2026, following torrential rains across Kosovo. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)
Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association perform acrobatic atop ladders at the Tokyo Fire Department’s New Year fire brigades exercise in Tokyo on January 6, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople(C) is watched by Epiphanius (R) head of Orthodox Ukraine church and Metropolitan of Kyiv as he prepares to throw wooden cross into the waters of The Golden Horn during a ritual to mark the Epiphany Day in Istanbul on January 6, 2026. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)
Newly graduated Iraqi army officers march in a military parade during the Army Day celebrations, marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of Iraqi army, at Military College in Baghdad on January 6, 2026. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
An Iranian woman walks past a mural depicting a scene from the Iranian national epic “Shahnameh” in the capital Tehran on January 6, 2026. Iran’s economy has been hit hard by tough international sanctions, with the national currency, the rial, losing more than a third of its value against the US dollar over the past year and inflation in double digits. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
An aerial view shows people visiting the Harbin Ice and Snow World during the 42nd Harbin China International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province on January 5, 2026. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP)
A lion is pictured during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP)
A tourist takes a photo of the Louvre pyramid designed by Chinese-US architect Ieoh Ming Pei next to the copy of the “Louis XIV sous les traits de Marcus Curtius” statue by Bernin covered in snow in Paris on January 5, 2026. (Photo by Christophe DELATTRE / AFP)
Victor Majola (suspect) appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for bail application in the Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock murder case on January 06, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. DJ Warras was shot and killed in the Johannesburg CBD on 16 December. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Nicole Stock (DJ Warras sister) speaks to the media at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court after bail application was postponed in the Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock murder case on January 06, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. DJ Warras was shot and killed in the Johannesburg CBD on 16 December. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Wearing crowns, three winter swimmers walk out of the water after taking part in the traditional Three Kings swim in the Vltava river in Prague, on January 6, 2026. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)
Traders and cattle are seen at a livestock market in Xingyi, southwestern China’s Guizhou province on January 6, 2026. (Photo by AFP)
Jay Firtina, the penguins and flying birds zookeeper, poses as Humboldt penguins swim past during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
A ring-necked parakeet sticks its head out of a hole in a tree in a park in Brussels, on January 6, 2026. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)
An Afghan man carries a bundle of firewood along a road in the Koshkak area of Balkh province on January 5, 2026. (Photo by Atif ARYAN / AFP)
