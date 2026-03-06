24 hours in pictures, 6 March 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Gutted taxis at Nyanga Taxi Rank on March 06, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the cause of the fire is unknown, preliminary reports indicate that five Toyota Quantums and four Iveco Sprinters were destroyed in the fire. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Houthi supporters brandish rifles and hold portraits of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally in solidarity with Iran and Lebanon, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on March 6, 2026. The US president on March 6, demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” as the only acceptable outcome to end hostilities, while promising to help rebuild the country’s economy if Tehran complied. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP) Zanele Potelwa at the launch of Tropika Island of Treasure Season 12 at The Ivy Garden in Bedfordview on March 05, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The popular South African reality competition showcases celebrities and public contestants as they pair up on an exotic island to compete in physical and mental challenges. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape) A US Air Force B1 bomber arrives at RAF Fairford on March 06, 2026 in Fairford, England. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is allowing the US to use British bases, including RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia, to launch “defensive” strikes against Iranian missile sites while stating the UK would not join “offensive” combat. On Thursday Starmer announced that the UK is deploying four additional Typhoon fighter jets to Qatar, “to strengthen our defensive operations in Qatar and across the region.” (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Soldiers stand in formation during the graduation ceremony of the 21st Term External Source and Status Transition trainees and the 6th Term Reserve Non-Commissioned Officer Basic Military Training (ASTASAK) course at the National Defense University Land Non-Commissioned Officer Vocational School in Balikesir, Turkiye, on March 6, 2026. (Photo by Mustafa YÄ±lmaz/Anadolu via Getty Images) Sofia Ilteryakova performs during the individual final event of the 2026 Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships at Irina Viner Gymnastics Palace in Moscow, Russia on March 06, 2026. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images) A child sells balloons to other displaced people near an improvised shelter in the city center on March 6, 2026 in Beirut, Lebanon. Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, launched missiles at Israel in what it said was retaliation for the joint U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. (Photo by Adri Salido/Getty Images) This aerial photograph taken on March 5, 2026 shows a view of Suloszowa, a village in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, southern Poland, considered to be the longest village in the country, where nearly all residents live along a winding road stretching for almost 9 kilometres. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) Palestinian woman Sena Shaban, 50, prepares and shares an iftar meal with her children and grandchildren among the ruins of their home destroyed in Israeli attacks, in Gaza City in the northern Gaza on March 6, 2026. (Photo by Abdalhkem Abu Riash/Anadolu via Getty Images) Members of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) take part in a ceremony marking the 28th anniversary of the killing of Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) founding member and commander Adem Jashari, in Pristina on March 5, 2026. Jashari, seen as the “father of the KLA”, was among 45 members of his family killed by Serb security forces in the village of Prekaz some 50 km west of the Kosovo capital Pristina, sparking a full-blown rebel insurgency. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) In this picture obtained from Iran’s ISNA news agency on March 5, 2026, mourners in the city of Qom attend the funeral of those killed in the US-Israeli war with Iran. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing Iran’s supreme leader and top military leaders, prompting authorities to retaliate with strikes on Israel and across the Gulf. (Photo by Mehdi ALAVI / ISNA / AFP) Head of the Avalon Group AB Moosa (l), Film consultant and (DUT) lecturer Nishara Naidoo (c) and Consul General of India Niteen Subhash Yeola unveil the Indian Film Festival poster during the media launch of theFilm Festival 2026 at their offices in Durban, 6 March 2026. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Fans react after receiving tickets outside the venue ahead of Harry Styles’ performance at Co-op Live on March 06, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images) Palestinian boys and girls participate in a karate tournament at Al-Mashtal Sports Club in Gaza City, which was repaired after being damaged in Israeli attacks, on March 06, 2026. Efforts to revive sports and social activities continue despite the destruction in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Saeed M. M. T. Jaras/Anadolu via Getty Images) A model presents a creation by Yohji Yamamoto for the Women’s Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 6, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) Women dressed as Suffragettes march to the Suffragette Line in London on March 6, 2026 in London, England. Betty Taube and Alexandru Ionel perform onstage during the season premiere of the 19th season of "Let's Dance" at MMC Studios on March 06, 2026 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)