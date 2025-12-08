24 hours in pictures, 8 December 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Reggae Rock band Tidal Waves performs at The Picnic Club event at Fort Schanskop on December 07, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
A protester prepares to burn a picture of resigned Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli while storming the Singha Durbar palace, which houses government and parliament buildings, during violent demonstrations in Kathmandu, Nepal, 09 September 2025. On 8 September 2025, the capital of Nepal witnessed an unprecedented surge of youth power. Various groups identifying themselves as Gen Z – people born between 1997 and 2012 – organized a protest against the government’s ban on 26 social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Picture: EPA
Master Ghulam Hussain performs the traditional Peacock Dance during Sindh Culture Day celebrations in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 07 December 2025. Sindh Culture Day is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of December with vibrant rallies, traditional music, and colorful displays. Picture: EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses delegates at Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, 8 December 2025, during the 5th ANC NGC. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
The Nexus dancers pose for a photograph, 7 December 2025, after performing at the rAge Expo at Fourways Mall. The expo, focussing on video gaming, technology, esports, geek culture and digital entertainment, took place from 5 to 7 December at Fourways Mall, Level 8. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
People touch a membrane screen of a light installation with background music during the Nobel Week celebrations in downtown Stockholm, Sweden, 07 December 2025 (issued 08 December 2025). Nobel Week 2025 takes place from 06-12 December in Stockholm and Oslo. Picture: EPA/SZILARD KOSZTICSAK
The St. Nicholas Train, whose coal locomotive dates to 1954, stands on the platform of Kyiv Central Station, Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 December 2025. Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian Railways has operated this train with children’s activities to celebrate St. Nicholas each 6 December. The train runs on 5, 6 and 7 December in the Kyiv and Lviv regions, carrying some 200 children on each journey, including those displaced from frontline cities, children of railway workers who repair tracks after bombings, and children whose parents serve in the Army. Picture: EPA/MARIA SENOVILLA
Runners dressed as Saint Nicholas take part in the annual Michendorf Nicholas Run, in Michendorf, Germany, 07 December 2025. On the second Sunday of Advent, runners traditionally dress in Saint Nicholas costumes and compete on different track lengths against each other to determine the fastest Saint Nicholas of Berlin and Brandenburg. Picture: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
People build a mural measuring 24 metres long and 2 metres high and made up of 300,000 Lego pieces in an attempt to break a world record during the Swiss Telethon in Yverdon, Switzerland, 07 December 2025. Picture: EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
Indian Hindu monks and devotees gather to read from the holy book Bhagavad Gita at the Maidan near Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, India, 07 December 2025. Hindu organizations and worshippers take part in the recitation of the sacred text. Picture: EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Fireworks explode in the sky above a Christmas tree which has been officially lit up next to the Muhammad al-Amine Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon, 07 December 2025. Beirut is one of the most religiously diverse cities in the Middle East with big Christians and Muslim communities. Picture: EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
Supporters of Borussia Dortmund cheer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim in Dortmund, Germany, 07 December 2025. Picture: EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
