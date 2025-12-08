Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

24 hours in pictures, 8 December 2025

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

8 December 2025

06:30 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Sumatran elephants help clear debris after deadly Indonesia floods

Officers of the Indonesian Ministry of the Environment and Forestry ride Sumatran elephants among the debris in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Indonesia, 08 December 2025. Four domesticated Sumatran elephants were deployed to help clearing debris in the flood-affected area. According to the National Disaster Management Agency, floods and landslides triggered by Tropical Cyclone Senyar have killed more than 950 people across the provinces of Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra. Picture: EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Reggae Band Tidal Waves Perform At The Picnic Club
Reggae Rock band Tidal Waves performs at The Picnic Club event at Fort Schanskop on December 07, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Aftermath of violent clashes over social media ban in Nepal
A protester prepares to burn a picture of resigned Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli while storming the Singha Durbar palace, which houses government and parliament buildings, during violent demonstrations in Kathmandu, Nepal, 09 September 2025. On 8 September 2025, the capital of Nepal witnessed an unprecedented surge of youth power. Various groups identifying themselves as Gen Z – people born between 1997 and 2012 – organized a protest against the government’s ban on 26 social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Picture: EPA
Sindh Culture Day celebrations in Pakistan
Master Ghulam Hussain performs the traditional Peacock Dance during Sindh Culture Day celebrations in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 07 December 2025. Sindh Culture Day is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of December with vibrant rallies, traditional music, and colorful displays. Picture: EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses delegates at Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, 8 December 2025, during the 5th ANC NGC. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
The Nexus dancers pose at Rage Expo
The Nexus dancers pose for a photograph, 7 December 2025, after performing at the rAge Expo at Fourways Mall. The expo, focussing on video gaming, technology, esports, geek culture and digital entertainment, took place from 5 to 7 December at Fourways Mall, Level 8. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Nobel Week celebrations light up downtown Stockholm, Sweden
People touch a membrane screen of a light installation with background music during the Nobel Week celebrations in downtown Stockholm, Sweden, 07 December 2025 (issued 08 December 2025). Nobel Week 2025 takes place from 06-12 December in Stockholm and Oslo. Picture: EPA/SZILARD KOSZTICSAK
Ukraine celebrates St Nicholas Day by operating children's train
The St. Nicholas Train, whose coal locomotive dates to 1954, stands on the platform of Kyiv Central Station, Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 December 2025. Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian Railways has operated this train with children’s activities to celebrate St. Nicholas each 6 December. The train runs on 5, 6 and 7 December in the Kyiv and Lviv regions, carrying some 200 children on each journey, including those displaced from frontline cities, children of railway workers who repair tracks after bombings, and children whose parents serve in the Army. Picture: EPA/MARIA SENOVILLA
17th Saint Nicholas Run in Michendorf
Runners dressed as Saint Nicholas take part in the annual Michendorf Nicholas Run, in Michendorf, Germany, 07 December 2025. On the second Sunday of Advent, runners traditionally dress in Saint Nicholas costumes and compete on different track lengths against each other to determine the fastest Saint Nicholas of Berlin and Brandenburg. Picture: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Giant Lego mural in Switzerland aims for world record
People build a mural measuring 24 metres long and 2 metres high and made up of 300,000 Lego pieces in an attempt to break a world record during the Swiss Telethon in Yverdon, Switzerland, 07 December 2025. Picture: EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
Bhagavad Gita recitation in Kolkata
Indian Hindu monks and devotees gather to read from the holy book Bhagavad Gita at the Maidan near Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, India, 07 December 2025. Hindu organizations and worshippers take part in the recitation of the sacred text. Picture: EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Beirut Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Fireworks explode in the sky above a Christmas tree which has been officially lit up next to the Muhammad al-Amine Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon, 07 December 2025. Beirut is one of the most religiously diverse cities in the Middle East with big Christians and Muslim communities. Picture: EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
Borussia Dortmund vs TSG Hoffenheim
Supporters of Borussia Dortmund cheer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim in Dortmund, Germany, 07 December 2025. Picture: EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF

MORE PICTURES: rAge Expo cosplay highlights

Read more on these topics

gallery News Today photography pictures

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Ramaphosa for third term? Mbalula says NGC will not discuss ANC succession battle
News Zille confident DA will win in Joburg – but ANC strategising against her
News ANC financial crisis: Luthuli House staff salaries delayed again [VIDEO]
News Here’s where most of those nabbed at the border come from
News ‘We are going through hell but not protected’: Madlanga commission whistle-blowers call out minister Kubayi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp