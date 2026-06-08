24 hours in pictures, 8 June 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Mourners hold smoke flares during the funeral ceremony of Yaroslav Varnak, 23 years old a serviceman who was killed in action in Kyiv on June 8, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP)
Some 429 people dressed as ‘The Tramp’ gather for a photograph in front of The Manoir de Ban, the final residence of English film director and actor Charlie Chaplin, during an event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Chaplin’s World museum in Corsier-sur-Vevey, western Switzerland, on June 7, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Foreign nationals camped outside the Department of Home Affairs offices in Durban on 7 June, 2026 use their mobile phones to watch South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the Nation on its immigration crisis. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)
Fans of singer-songwriter Kate Bush gather in the Meadows to recreate the Wuthering Heights dance on June 06, 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The mass dance in tribute to Kate Bush’s legendary 1978 music video for her hit song Wuthering Heights was part of a wider worldwide movement, of similar tribute events are taking place in cities across the world. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Pope Leo XIV attends the Corpus Christi Procession after holding a mass in the Plaza de Cibeles on June 7, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. Pope Leo XIV is making an apostolic journey to Spain from June 6-12, marking the first papal visit to the country since Benedict XVI visited in 2011. During the trip Pope Leo travels to Madrid, Barcelona, and the Canary Islands of Gran Canaria and Tenerife. Many of his planned engagements center on issues around marginalized people, youth, and migrants, alongside meetings with the Spanish royals, government figures, and church officials. A highlight of the itinerary sees Pope Leo inaugurate the recently completed Tower of Jesus Christ spire at the Basílica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the architect Antoni Gaudí’s death. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Palestinians light torches during the launch of a mock sporting event ‘Gaza 2026 World Cup Simulation’ at the Martyr Muhammad al-Durra Stadium, which houses displaced people in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip on June 7, 2026. The event launched in the Gaza Strip is a community-led initiative aimed to showcase the resilience of Palestinians with a message of global solidarity. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)
A man cools off in stream water during a hot summer day on the outskirts of Islamabad on June 8, 2026. Pakistan’s Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country with the highest temperatures recorded at 46 celsius in the southern Sindh province. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)
A woman crosses the street in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad building near Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur on June 8, 2026. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
Environmentalists including Kenya’s former Chief Justice and presidential contender, David Maraga (C), are detained by police during a march in protest of a controversial seizure of a chunk of conservation land within the Nairobi National Park for the private development of parking spaces, in Nairobi on June 8, 2026. Destruction of indigenous fauna to clear a site for construction work has begun at the park famed for being the world’s largest national park within a metropolis sparking immediate outrage among environmental defenders including Kenya’s former Chief Justice and presidential contender, David Maraga who was among those arrested for taking part in the protest. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)
A man poses for a photo next to a fallen rocket half-buried in the ground on the outskirts of Jericho on June 8, 2026, following Iranian and Iran-backed Houthi rebel attacks. Israel and Iran traded fire on June 8, seriously testing a fragile truce and threating hopes for a deal to end the Middle East war. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
‘El Colacho’ leaps over babies during the festival of El Colacho on June 07, 2026 in Castrillo de Murcia, Spain. The historic festival sees ‘El Colachoâ, a man in costume representing the devil, jumping over newborn infants to cleanse them of original sin and protect them from evil spirits. (Photo by Samuel de Roman/Anadolu via Getty Images)
People take part the Dragon Parade during the 25th Great Dragon Parade edition at the Main Square, Krakow, Poland, on June 07, 2026. For the 25th year in a row, Krakow brings the annual celebration representing the myth of Dragon, the city symbol. (Photo by Omar Marques/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A man grabs a child during the 16th Tomato Fight Festival known as “Tomatina” in Sutamarchan, Boyaca department, Colombia on June 7, 2026. (Photo by ESTEBAN VEGA LA-ROTTA / AFP)
Tugboats move a crude oil tanker to its berth at the oil terminal at the port in Qingdao, in China’s eastern Shandong province on June 8, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)
IZMIR, TURKIYE – JUNE 6: Aircraft of the Turkish Air Force perform a runway parade during the ‘Youth and Aviation Festival’ held at the 2nd Main Jet Base Command in the Cigli district of Izmir, Turkiye, on June 6, 2026. Organized by the Ministry of National Defence to mark the 115th anniversary of the Turkish Air Force, the festival aims to promote aviation culture among younger generations and introduce the public to Turkish aviation. (Photo by Berkan Cetin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 7 June 2026