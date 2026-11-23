At the close of play, the SA team had reached 88/1 in their first innings.

The Proteas were in complete control on Monday, trailing Bangladesh by just three runs in their first innings with nine wickets in hand, at the close of play on a rain-disrupted opening day of the second Test in Centurion.

After destroying the Bangladesh batting line-up, South Africa’s top order set about taking the game away from the tourists, as the hosts targeted a 2-0 series victory.

Aiden Markram, standing in for injured regular captain Temba Bavuma, and fellow opener Marques Ackerman shared 49 runs for the first wicket, which was enough to form a relatively solid foundation for their side after their opponents’ line-up had completely collapsed.

Markram was removed shortly before the drinks break in the final session of the day, when seam bowler Ebadot Hossain got an edge to wicketkeeper Litton Das, with the skipper having contributed 21 runs off 23 deliveries.

When stumps were drawn early due to bad light, the SA team had reached 88/1 in their first innings, with Marques Ackerman on 46 not out and Zubayr Hamza unbeaten on nine.

Bangladesh first innings

Earlier, with the match starting nearly four hours late due to a rain delay, Bangladesh never really got going after being sent in to bat, as they struggled to put up any real resistance against the Proteas pace attack.

Opening batter Mahfijul Islam top scored for the tourists, contributing 23 runs off 40 balls, and with the SA team taking regular wickets, the Tigers were bowled out for just 91 runs in less than 34 overs.

And the bottom half of their line-up crumbled so quickly, they lost their last four wickets for just six runs.

The Proteas attack were led by Marco Jansen (3/17), while Anrich Nortje (2/10) played a key role by helping rip through Bangladesh’s top order, and Kagiso Rabada (3/23) helped tear through the tail.