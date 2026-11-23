Judgement in Musa Kekana's trial within a trial has been postponed to Wednesday 2 December.

Judge Cassim Moosa will take over a week to consider the evidence brought before him during a marathon trial within a trial.

The matter regarding the legality of the arrest of Musa Kekana was postponed to Wednesday 2 December, for Moosa to contemplate the arguments made since August.

Kekana is accused number one in a murder and attempted murder case involving businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

State prosecutors and the defence took lengthy turns on Monday to make their closing arguments, combing through the disputed details of Kekana’s arrest and alleged assault at the hands of police.

Moosa said the volume of evidence totalled almost 3 000 pages, the arguments were “novel”, and the multitude of cases cited by the counsel required deep scrutiny.

“It requires quiet contemplation [and] a period of introspection, in order to grapple with the many areas and aspects of the law.

“In the circumstances, the court had indicated to counsel that it would not be in a position to be able to hand down its judgment in the next day or two.

Moosa said all parties were in agreement, with Kekana, Matlala and Tiego Mabusela to remain in custody.

Matlala’s wide Tsakani, and Zandile Nzama remain out on bail.

*This is a developing story