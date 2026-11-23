The portfolio committee urged government departments to speed up disciplinary proceedings

More than 4 000 public servants are waiting longer than 18 months for disciplinary cases against them to be finalised, raising concerns about accountability and consequence management in government departments.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration raised the alarm over the delays after receiving briefings from the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) and the Public Service Commission on their 2025/26 annual reports.

The committee heard that national and provincial departments had 6 543 outstanding disciplinary cases, with more than 60% (more than 4 000) pending for longer than 18 months.

A further 1 746 cases had been pending for between six and 18 months.

About 50.2% of the outstanding cases involved officials facing disciplinary action for misconduct, while 28.2% related to poor performance.

Disciplinary backlog still a concern

Although the committee welcomed a 16.6% reduction in outstanding cases from 7 842 in the previous financial year, members said departments needed to speed up disciplinary proceedings.

They stressed that departments must finalise cases within prescribed timeframes to ensure officials found guilty of misconduct face appropriate consequences.

The committee also raised concerns about officials suspended with full pay while awaiting disciplinary proceedings. Such prolonged suspensions place a financial burden on the public purse, with costs potentially running into hundreds of millions of rands.

Members also warned about the revolving-door phenomenon, where officials facing disciplinary action in one department resign and secure employment elsewhere in government.

Only 47 departments respond to disciplinary register assessment

The DPSA introduced a central register to help departments verify disciplinary proceedings against public servants and prevent officials facing disciplinary action from moving between government departments without accountability.

However, the committee heard that there was a poor uptake of the register.

Of the 158 departments surveyed, only 47 responded, representing a response rate of 29.7%.

Of those that responded, 35 indicated that they used the register, while 12 said they were unaware of it and did not use it.

The DPSA attributed the low uptake partly to resource constraints and an inconsistent understanding of the register’s purpose.

Almost 9 000 senior managers undergo lifestyle reviews

The committee also received an update on lifestyle reviews conducted on 8 982 senior managers in 2025.

The reviews resulted in 117 referrals (1.3%) for further investigation.

In January 2025, 37 of 40 national departments (93%) and 99 of 111 provincial departments (89%) reported that they had conducted lifestyle audits or were in the process of finalising them.

The DPSA further reported that 19% of cases remained under investigation in 2025, compared with 34% in the previous year.

Committee members reiterated their call for departments to provide feedback on the outcomes of these investigations.

Chairperson Jan de Villiers said consequence management was essential to building an ethical and capable public service.

“The public should be able to see what became of those 117 referrals,” he said.

“Departments should report the number of investigations they completed, what they found and what action they took.”

De Villiers said reporting should also cover cases closed after evidence cleared officials, as well as those that resulted in disciplinary action or referrals for criminal investigation.

Concerns over employment equity

Members also questioned the department’s employment equity figures, which showed a decline in the representation of women in its senior management.

The committee further noted that the DPSA had recruited no persons with disabilities during the 2025/26 financial year.

Members stressed the need for concrete recruitment measures to help the department meet its 3% employment target for persons with disabilities.