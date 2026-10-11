24 hours in pictures: Brussels austerity protests, dinosaurs visit Springs and SA femicide march

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring Belgian workers and students protesting against government austerity measures in Brussels, Zimvo Sophaqa exploring the Dinosaur World Festival at Springs Mall, demonstrators in Barcelona paying tribute to an elderly woman whose eviction became a symbol of Spain’s housing crisis, and members of the Security Personnel Party of South Africa protesting against femicide outside the US Embassy in Pretoria. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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A protester throws back a tear gas canister during a labour union-based demonstration against the Federal Government’s budgetary measures near the Brussels-South railway station in Brussels on October 9, 2026. Belgian workers were joined by protesting high-school students as they took to the streets October 9, 2026, for a fresh national strike against government austerity measures. The demonstration expected to draw thousands of people in Brussels comes as tensions are high after student protests inspired by those happening in France descended into violence this week. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) Members of Security Personnel Party Of South Africa (SPPSA), holding black crosses, protest against the genocide of women outside the U.S. Embassy on October 09, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The protest aims to draw international attention to the ongoing femicide crisis in South Africa and to hold the government accountable to protect women. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) Zimvo Sophaqa poses for a photograph at the Dinosaur World Festival, 11 October 2026, at Springs Mall. Dino World is a touring interactive dinosaur exhibition featuring life-sized robotic and animatronic dinosaurs, playgrounds, amusement rides, reptile shows, “fossil” excavations and family activities. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Pieter Coetze of South Africa celebrates after winning the Men’s 50m Backstroke final in a world record time of 22.09 on day two of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup at Olympic City Aquatic Centre on October 09, 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Photo by Tolib Kosimov/Getty Images) Storm damage is seen at a gas station in Gulf Breeze, Florida, on October 10, 2026. The southeastern United States faced a high risk of flooding on Saturday as Isaias, weakened from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone, advanced northward from its landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Isaias roared ashore late Friday as a Category 2 hurricane near the resort community of Destin, Florida, packing sustained winds of 105 miles (165 kilometers) per hour, before weakening overnight, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) Demonstrators gather to pay tribute to Maricarmen Abascal, the 87-year-old pensioner whose eviction triggered nationwide protests over Spain’s chronic housing crisis and a political debate that culminated in early elections, during a demonstration in Barcelona on October 9, 2026. Abascal, who died in hospital on October 7, became a symbol of Spain’s housing market on September 23 when she was evicted from her life-long Madrid home on a stretcher after the real estate firm that owned the apartment drastically hiked the rent. (Photo by Lluis GENE / AFP) Cars set alight in Orlando West over illegal immigration on October 08, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. This comes after the court declared past rules unconstitutional, forcing Home Affairs to stop turning away undocumented or irregular entrants who want to apply for asylum. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) Onlookers look on and react as participants take part in an Ingoma tournament (traditional dance competition) at the Actonville hostel in Benoni on October 11, 2026. The event, organised by the African National Congress (ANC), brings together participants for traditional Ngoma performances ahead of South Africa’s municipal elections to be held on November 4, 2026. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) A rabbit clears an obstacle during the straight-course competition at the European Rabbit Jumping Championship in Lysekil, Sweden, on October 9, 2026. The three-day championship, running from October 9 to 11, features several disciplines, including straight-course jumping and high jump. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) South African Police Service (SAPS) members salute the coffin of late musician Babsy Mlangeni at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni, 11 October 2026, following a special provincial official funeral service. Mlangeni’s body is later taken to Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park for burial. His best-known songs include Bua Nnete, Sala Emma Botsotso and Umadlembathini. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A Palestinian is seen through a hole as she walks up a set of stairs to inspect the site of a house targeted in an Israeli airstrikes after the Israeli military warned residents to evacuate last night in Al-Zawayda, central Gaza Strip, on October 11, 2026. One year after the US president declared the war in Gaza to be over, few of the long-term promises of the ceasefire have come to fruition, with Israel reducing its level of attacks but has kept striking Gaza on a near-daily basis. Strikes have killed some 1,450 Palestinians since the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s health ministry. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP) Thousands marched to the Western Cape Government building during the global march for Palestine on October 10, 2026 in Cape Town , South Africa. The group is advocating for an immediate end to the conflict, total self-determination for Palestinians and to reject the normalization of violence and occupation. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Fans during the MTN 8 Final match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images) A performer blows a fireball during the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Final Western Cape Campaign Rally, at a sports ground in Belhar, as part of their build-up to the approaching local government elections, in Cape Town, on October 10, 2026. South Africa will hold local government elections on November 4, 2026. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) A man sits on sandbags ahead of Hurricane Simon in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco state, Mexico, on October 10, 2026. Hurricane Simon strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm as it moved toward Mexico’s west coast, where it was expected to make landfall late on October 10 or early on October 11. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) The pack rides during the 120th edition of the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy), a 239km cycling race from Bergamo to Como, on October 10, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) Security personnel detain an activist during a protest demanding the resignation of India’s Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities linked to the “special intensive revision” (SIR), near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) Guests, from left, Thandaza Shandu, Deputy Director-General at the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs; Shri Shubham, Head of Chancery at the Consulate General of India in Durban; Dr Shobhit Kumar, Officer on Special Duty at NITI Aayog; Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary at India’s Ministry of Ayush; Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Narend Singh; Thoko Xaluva Mkhwanazi, chairperson of the CRL Rights Commission; Banu Prakash, Deputy High Commissioner of India in South Africa; Niteen Yeola, Consul General of India in Durban; and Raj Govender, commissioner at the CRL Rights Commission, jointly unveil a ribbon to officially open the exhibition and networking area during the India-South Africa Traditional Medicines Symposium and Exhibition at the Archie Gumede Centre in Durban over the weekend. The exhibition features stalls showcasing traditional medicines and related products. Picture: John Mark Members of the Dutch dance company Panama Pictures perform their show “The Weight of Water” over the tidal basin as part of the Festival International des Arts de Bordeaux (FAB) in Bordeaux, south-western France on October 10, 2026. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) A competitor strikes poses on stage during the 2026 Body Fuel International Fitness Championship in Nairobi on October 10, 2026. The 2026 Body Fuel Fitness Championship brought together athletes from across Africa and beyond, highlighting the growing popularity of bodybuilding and competitive fitness on the continent. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP) Nizigiyimana Gloria, 53, searches for recyclable materials while working as a waste picker at the Mubone landfill in the Buterere district of Bujumbura on October 10, 2026. At the Mubone landfill, the main dumpsite serving Burundi’s commercial capital Bujumbura, hundreds of women spend their days searching for charcoal fragments and recyclable materials to sell in local markets. Many are sole breadwinners, earning around 2,000 Burundian francs (about $0.70) a day to support their families as severe inflation and a nationwide fuel shortage drive demand for cheaper household energy. (Photo by Herve Shabani / AFP) This undated handout photo taken by Curtin University professor and lead researcher Christine Erbe and received on October 9, 2026 shows a fur seal during a hearing test at Taronga Zoo in Sydney. Scientists in Australia trained sea lions and seals to respond to a hearing test for research into how the marine mammals are affected by human-made noise. (Photo by Handout / Christine ERBE / AFP)

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