24 hours in pictures: Egypt train collision, Soweto Fashion Week and more

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring the aftermath of a deadly train collision south of Cairo in Egypt, models preparing backstage for Soweto Fashion Week in Johannesburg, athletes competing in beach wrestling at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, and a ragpicker searching for reusable items at a rubbish dump in Yemen. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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People stand at the site of a train collision in al-Ayyat in Giza governate southern Cairo on November 8, 2026. Two trains collided south of the Egyptian capital on November 8, derailing several carriages, killing four and injuring dozens, according to the authorities. Egypt’s railway authority said a train travelling from Giza to Fayoum crashed into the rear of another service heading south from Cairo to the city of Aswan. (Photo by AFP) Models pose backstage ahead of the Soweto Fashion Week show at the Soweto Theatre in Johannesburg on November 7, 2026. Soweto Fashion Week showcases established and emerging South African designers while celebrating local fashion and creativity. (Photo by Cecilia Seregni / AFP) A ragpicker searches for reusable items at a garbage dumping site in Taiz, on November 7, 2026. (Photo by Ahmed al-Basha / AFP) A bird flies past the Volodymyr the Great Monument in Kyiv on November 6, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) The ball hits the face of South Africa’s Kurt-Lee Arendse during the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union match between Italy and South Africa (Springbocks) at the Allianz stadium in Turin on November 7, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) Springbocks supporters pose before the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union match between Italy and South Africa (Springbocks) at the Allianz stadium in Turin on November 7, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) The 14-meter-tall sculpture of Pope Leo XIV, created by sculptor Rafael Gutierrez, a graduate of Peru’s School of Fine Arts, is transported in two sections from the workshop where it was made to its installation site overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Callao, Peru on November 6, 2026. Pope Leo XIV arrives on November 6 in Uruguay to start an ambitious 11-day tour of South America, which will continue with visits to Argentina and Peru, just a few weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP) Julien Vanstippen (from Belgium) competes during the Ducati King Of The Whip contest at Montecasino in Fourways, 7 November 2026. Vanstippen went on to win the Best Whip contest. King of the Whip is South Africa’s premier annual motocross and freestyle motocross (FMX) best whip and best trick event. Other contests on the day included the Best Trick Right-Side-Up, which was won by Genki Watanabe (from Japan), and Best Trick Upside-Down which was won by Taka Higashino (from Japan). Picture: Eric Palmer Palestinian couples attend a mass wedding celebration organised by the Operation Chivalrous Knight, a humanitarian relief campaign set up by the UAE, in Gaza City on November 6, 2026. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP) ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont (left), party leader Herman Mashaba and national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni at the National Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Johannesburg, 7 November 2026, following the party’s gains in 54 wards previously held by the ANC across Gauteng metros. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A Tea Cup Poodle participates in the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) shaggy dog show 2026 in Nairobi on November 8, 2026. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP) Nanan Awoulae Desire Amon Tanoe (C-L), king of the N’zima people is carried by porters in a pirogue during the Abissa festival in Grand-Bassam on November 7, 2026. Abissa is an annual festival celebrated by the N’Zima Kotoko people in Grand-Bassam, a UNESCO World Heritage site. (Photo by Chris Boli / AFP) Women wearing traditional costumes sit in a carriage during the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage ride in Bad Toelz, southern Germany, on November 6, 2026. The traditional procession is devoted to St. Leonhard, patron saint of the livestock of the highland farmers. Since 1772, every year on November 6th (but never on a Sunday), more than 80 teams with horses and splendidly decorated wagons parade through Bad Toelz. (Photo by Lukas Barth / AFP) A member of staff holds a curtain before the meeting of Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 6, 2026. (Photo by Maxim Shemetov / POOL / AFP) Greece’s Konstantinos Mourtzilakis (R) and Puerto Rico’s Layden Oscar Acevedo Cordero (L) compete at the Beach Wrestling Men 80kg Group Stage – Group A Match during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games at Saly Beach West in Saly, on November 7, 2026. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP) Australian farmer Peter Hook drives a header, also known as a combine harvester, as he harvests a crop of barley at a property located near the central-west New South Wales (NSW) town of Tamworth on November 6, 2026. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

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