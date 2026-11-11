In case you missed it: Matlala on Bheki Cele’s ‘greed’ | ActionSA voters unhappy | SABC fights to stay on air

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 11 November 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala continued his testimony at the Madlanga commission, where he testified about Cele’s alleged constant requests for money.

Meanwhile, ActionSA voters are turning on Herman Mashaba over coalition talks with the ANC.

Furthermore, the SABC is fighting to stay on air after an explosion deepened the power crisis at the Auckland Park offices.

Weather tomorrow: 12 November 2026

Thursday will be hot to very hot in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State, Gauteng and Limpopo due to heatwave conditions.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible over the eastern parts of the country. Full weather forecast here.

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‘More than greed’: Matlala says Cele kept asking him for money, unaware Idac sought former minister’s arrest

Former police minister Bheki Cele testifies before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 23 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala may be in trouble with the law, but his arrest on 14 May 2025 appears to have saved him from those who were allegedly constantly asking him for money, including former police minister Bheki Cele.

On Wednesday, Matlala continued with his testimony at the Madlanga commission, where he testified about Cele’s alleged constant requests for money.

He also testified about the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption’s (Idac) plan to arrest Cele.

CONTINUE READING: ‘More than greed’: Matlala says Cele kept asking him for money, unaware Idac sought former minister’s arrest

Changing the tune: ActionSA voters turn on Mashaba over ANC coalition talks

ANC, EFF dancing to Mashaba’s tune? Picture: Hein Kaiser

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba once said the ANC would have to wait centuries before he would consider a coalition with it.

Five years later, his party is negotiating with its former enemy while Mashaba demands that Helen Zille be removed from the Johannesburg mayoral race before he will entertain a deal with the DA.

But despite ActionSA denying that coalition negotiations have nothing to do with the politics of personality or ego, voters may have noticed.

CONTINUE READING: Changing the tune: ActionSA voters turn on Mashaba over ANC coalition talks

SABC fights to stay on air after explosion deepens Auckland Park power crisis

Picture: Michel Bega

The SABC is battling to keep its television, radio and digital services on air after a prolonged power outage and a secondary explosion disrupted transmissions and left its Auckland Park headquarters without a stable electricity supply.

With parts of its broadcasting network already disrupted and no confirmed restoration timeline, the public broadcaster has been forced to rely on emergency power as technicians race to prevent further interruptions.

The public broadcaster alerted the public to service disruptions due to the power outage in the Auckland Park area since Sunday morning, 8 November 2026.

CONTINUE READING: SABC fights to stay on air after explosion deepens Auckland Park power crisis

Why hasn’t Bela Act been fully implemented? Committee warns much to do as parents prepare for 2027 school year

Picture: iStock

Members of the basic education portfolio committee have raised concerns regarding several challenges affecting the successful implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.

These include a shortfall in funding, infrastructure and capacity of provincial education departments as well as delays in finalising the regulations.

The Act makes Grade R compulsory and provides for changes to school admissions and language policies, among other things.

CONTINUE READING: Why hasn’t Bela Act been fully implemented? Committee warns much to do as parents prepare for 2027 school year

Are political donors unfairly swaying SA’s democracy after DA’s R225m revealed?

Election signage at a voting station near Centurion. Picture: Lukholo Mazibuko/The Citizen

Slick and sophisticated, the DA’s 2026 local government election campaign was a well-oiled marketing machine.

But in helping to fund their bid to “stop the chaos”, the DA was graced with R225 million in the 15 months between April 2025 and June 2026.

This excludes the four months leading up to the election, which had not yet been published on the IEC’s declaration portal.

CONTINUE READING: Are political donors unfairly swaying SA’s democracy after DA’s R225m revealed?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Mbeki weighs on Ramaphosa | Unemployment crisis deepens | Smith switches to Netherlands