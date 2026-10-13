24 hours in pictures: Pakistan train derailment, climate protest in Cape Town and more

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring rescue workers searching for victims after a passenger train derailment near Multan in Pakistan, Extinction Rebellion activists staging a climate protest during Africa Energy Week in Cape Town, student activists clashing with security personnel during demonstrations in New Delhi, and firefighters battling wildfires in Indonesia as toxic haze spreads across parts of Southeast Asia. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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Rescue workers search for the victims following the derailment of passenger train Rehman Baba Express on the outskirts of Multan on October 13, 2026. (Photo by Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP) Former Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection Shadrack Sibiya appears at Randburg Magistrate’s Court for further bail hearing on October 13, 2026 in Randburg, South Africa. Sibiya is accused of sexually grooming a 16-year-old girl and raping an 18-year-old woman. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) Extinction Rebellion South Africa participate in Stop Adding Fuel To The Fire Protest Action outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) during Africa Energy Week on October 13, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The protest action aims to force governments to take immediate action against the climate and ecological emergency through nonviolent civil disobedience. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Participants march in the Columbus Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in New York City on October 12, 2026. The annual parade celebrates the culture and history of Italian Americans. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) An aerial view of a naval vessel maneuvering during Distinguished Observer Day activities held off the coast of Foca district in Izmir, Turkiye, on October 13, 2026, as part of the NUSRET-2026 Invitation Exercise. Hosted by Turkiye and conducted by the Turkish Naval Forces’ Mine Fleet Command, the exercise involves naval, air and coast guard assets from NATO and Turkiye, along with observers from various countries, and takes place in the Gulf of Izmir and off Karadeniz Eregli. (Photo by Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu via Getty Images) Segmen performers dressed in traditional attire take part in celebrations marking the 103rd anniversary of Ankara’s designation as the capital of Turkiye, in Ankara, Turkiye, on October 13, 2026. The performers march in a procession from the First Grand National Assembly building to Ankara Castle, where they gather to perform traditional folk dances as spectators watch the celebrations. (Photo by Binnur Ege Gurun Kocak/Anadolu via Getty Images) A Palestinian boy carrying UNICEF bag, looks at the wreckage of a car after it was destroyed in Israeli strike at the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City on October 13, 2026. Despite a US-backed ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, violence has not halted in the Gaza Strip, with Israel continuing to target Palestinians it says are militants. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP) A tourist takes pictures with Malaysia’s Petronas Twin Towers and commercial buildings covered by haze in Kuala Lumpur on October 13, 2026. Toxic haze has covered parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region. (Photo by Mohd Rasfan / AFP) BOGOTA, COLOMBIA – OCTOBER 12: Festivalgoers attend the third day of Rock al Parque in Bogota, Colombia, on October 12, 2026. The festival celebrated its 30th edition, bringing together national and international bands for three days of free live music across three stages, featuring rock, metal, punk, ska and reggae, among other genres. (Photo by Juancho Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images) People stand in a stalled bus along a flooded street following heavy rains in Libya’s capital Tripoli on October 13, 2026. Heavy rains flooded the streets, submerging dozens of vehicles and even causing the death of a bank employee by electrocution, according to their employer. (Photo by Mahmud Turkia / AFP) Soldiers and firefighters work on cointaining a wildfire in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan province, on October 13, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region. (Photo by MUDA SAGALA / AFP) Security personnel detain a student activist during a protest demanding the resignation of the nation’s Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities linked to the “special intensive revision” (SIR), in New Delhi on October 13, 2026. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (R-L) The Chris Waller trained Caulfield Cup runner Asterix parading before a trackwork session at Caulfield Racecourse on October 13, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images) A protester dressed as Star Wars character Darth Vader, joins others in blocking a street near Lycee Helene Boucher in Paris on October 13, 2026, as part of a nationwide student mobilisation. France sees nationwide demonstrations on October 13 in support of students protesting poor classroom conditions for weeks, as authorities and participants remain wary of further violence. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) This aerial view shows Indigenous guards taking part in a training session during the Summit of the Indigenous People of Southwest Colombia in Caldono, Cauca department, Colombia, on October 12, 2026, as part of activities marking Indigenous Resistance Day, commemorating the resistance of Indigenous peoples since the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP) Climate activists from Fossil Free London demonstrate outside the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) on October 13, 2026 in London, England. The group is calling on the UK government to “Hold the Line” on its Paris Climate Agreement commitment to limit the global average temperature rise to 1.5°C, and to reject new oil and gas projects in the North Sea. The demonstration comes as the Rosebank oil field and Jackdaw gas field await a final government re-approval decision following public consultations. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Partial view of the 50-metre-tall steel statue of Our Lady of Aparecida, designed by artist Gilmar Pinna, in Aparecida, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on October 12, 2026. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) Supporters of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gather along Avenida Atlantica at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 12, 2026. The mass rally formed part of the Workers’ Party (PT) mobilization ahead of the high-stakes presidential runoff against Liberal Party (PL) candidate Senator Flavio Bolsonaro. (Photo by Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu via Getty Images)

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