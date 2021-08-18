Multimedia
WATCH: ‘Birdman of Cyprus’ gives wounded wild birds their wings

As a boy, Antoniou watched and counted birds while spending the summers at his grandfather’s sheep farm in Deftera

Young wildlife vet Constantinos Antoniou, known in his country and among animal lovers as the 'Birdman of Cyprus'.

Young wildlife vet Constantinos Antoniou, known in his country and among animal lovers as the “Birdman of Cyprus”, passionately takes care of hundreds of wounded or sick wild birds every year before releasing them back to their natural habitat.

As a boy, Antoniou watched and counted birds while spending the summers at his grandfather’s sheep farm in Deftera. A couple of decades later, he has learned as much as he could about birds, that he is now treating them.

