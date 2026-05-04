PICTURES: Runners conquer wild beauty of RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg

Last weekend saw runners take on the RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg (RMB UTD), one of South Africa's premier trail running events.

Set in the Southern Drakensberg mountains, hundreds put tekkie to trail in the RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg, tackling the spectacular routes on offer within the Maloti-Drakensberg Park World Heritage site.

Known for its pristine natural beauty, biodiversity and cultural wealth of San rock art, the Giant’s Cup Trail forms the backbone of four of the five courses.

The trail incorporates some of the legendary features of the Southern Drakensberg such as Sani Pass, Twelve Apostles, Khanti Ridge, Hodgson’s Peaks, Garden Castle, Rhino Peak and Langalibalele’s Pass.

Distances included a 100-miler, 100km, 62km, 34km, 25.5km and 14km challenges.

Here we bring you a collection of some of the stunning images captured along the routes.

Picture: Camryn Steenkamp

Picture: Camryn Steenkamp

Picture: Devin Paisely

Picture: Devin Paisely

Picture: Devin Paisely

Picture: Stuart Hablutzel

Picture: Devin Paisely

Picture: Devin Paisely

Picture: Devin Paisely

Picture: Devin Paisely

Picture: Devin Paisely

Picture: Devin Paisely

Picture: Devin Paisely

Picture: Devin Paisely

Picture: Devin Paisely

Picture: Fahwaaz Cornelius

Picture: Fahwaaz Cornelius

Picture: Fahwaaz Cornelius

Picture: Milan de Beer

Picture: Fahwaaz Cornelius

Picture: Stuart Hablutzel

Picture: Sam Clark

Picture: Sam Clark

Picture: Stuart Hablutzel

Picture: Sam Clark

Picture: Stuart Hablutzel

Picture: Fahwaaz Cornelius

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