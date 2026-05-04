Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

PICTURES: Runners conquer wild beauty of RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

6 minute read

4 May 2026

01:12 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Last weekend saw runners take on the RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg (RMB UTD), one of South Africa's premier trail running events.

RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026

Picture: Sam Clark

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Set in the Southern Drakensberg mountains, hundreds put tekkie to trail in the RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg, tackling the spectacular routes on offer within the Maloti-Drakensberg Park World Heritage site.

Known for its pristine natural beauty, biodiversity and cultural wealth of San rock art, the Giant’s Cup Trail forms the backbone of four of the five courses.

The trail incorporates some of the legendary features of the Southern Drakensberg such as Sani Pass, Twelve Apostles, Khanti Ridge, Hodgson’s Peaks, Garden Castle, Rhino Peak and Langalibalele’s Pass.

Distances included a 100-miler, 100km, 62km, 34km, 25.5km and 14km challenges.

Here we bring you a collection of some of the stunning images captured along the routes.

RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Camryn Steenkamp
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Camryn Steenkamp
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Devin Paisely
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Devin Paisely
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Devin Paisely
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Stuart Hablutzel
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Devin Paisely
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Devin Paisely
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Devin Paisely
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Devin Paisely
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Devin Paisely
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Devin Paisely
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Devin Paisely
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Devin Paisely
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Devin Paisely
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Fahwaaz Cornelius
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Fahwaaz Cornelius
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Fahwaaz Cornelius
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Milan de Beer
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Fahwaaz Cornelius
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Stuart Hablutzel
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Sam Clark
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Sam Clark
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Stuart Hablutzel
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Sam Clark
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Stuart Hablutzel
RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg 2026
Picture: Fahwaaz Cornelius

MORE: Ryan Sandes comes full circle … running self-supported in a desert for seven days

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Drakensberg environment gallery photography pictures running

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring Here’s how much more you’ll pay for petrol and diesel from Wednesday
South Africa Three cruise passengers dead after rare zoonotic virus infection, one hospitalised in Joburg
News Row over Ekurhuleni’s R7 billion electricity debt
News Police probe intimidation complaint as Adams accuses PKTT of home raid [VIDEO]
Weather WARNING: Cut‑off low sparks severe weather alert across parts of SA

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News