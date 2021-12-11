Rorisang Kgosana
11 Dec 2021
Government

WATCH: Bloemfontein Zoo – A monument to mismanagement and waste

Little remains of the Bloemfontein Zoo beside overgrown enclosures, but 40 staff members still earn a monthly salary for doing nothing.

A painting of a lion at the abandoned Bloemfontein Zoo, 7 December 2021, Freestate. Picture: Jacques Nelles
What was once a serene oasis where families could spend time together and schools went for outings in the middle of Free State's capital, has turned into a monument of public financial mismanagement, with millions of Rand continuing to be wasted, while animals either suffer or have simply vanished. Nearly R150 million has been pumped into the relocation of the Bloemfontein Zoo, and despite the facility being closed for more than a year, more than 40 staff members still receive monthly pay cheques for doing nothing. Life seems to have gone on in the city, and the once-loved zoo is...

