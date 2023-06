Former Mangaung municipal manager Mzingisi Nkungwana, who was dramatically removed last year, is in yet another dispute with the metro after he was not shortlisted for the city boss post. Along with other vacant senior managers' posts, the troubled municipality is yet to appoint a permanent city manager. Sources say recruitment is stalling after Nkungwana threatened legal action upon realising that he was not shortlisted last month. The insiders allege that similar to the ghost workers scandal, questionable processes preceded the recruitment and shortlisting for a municipal manager weeks ago. 'I qualify for the position' Nkungwana said he sent a...

Former Mangaung municipal manager Mzingisi Nkungwana, who was dramatically removed last year, is in yet another dispute with the metro after he was not shortlisted for the city boss post.

Along with other vacant senior managers’ posts, the troubled municipality is yet to appoint a permanent city manager.

Sources say recruitment is stalling after Nkungwana threatened legal action upon realising that he was not shortlisted last month.

The insiders allege that similar to the ghost workers scandal, questionable processes preceded the recruitment and shortlisting for a municipal manager weeks ago.

‘I qualify for the position’

Nkungwana said he sent a cease and desist letter to the metro, in which he argues that proper recruitment and selection processes haven’t been followed.

According to the former Mangaung boss, candidate shortlisting was done more than a month after the advertisement for the post.

“The 2014 municipal regulations state that shortlisting should be done within 30 days after the application closing date.

“Secondly, I’ve been head of department and city manager of that municipality for over five years, and in terms of the regulations, I meet the requirements to be shortlisted, so why wasn’t I shortlisted?” he asked.

Additionally, says Nkungwana, the Free State Cogta MEC Ketso Makume wrote to Mangaung informing them that their selection process was “flawed”.

“I asked these questions and they could not answer me. I then indicated that they cannot proceed with the recruitment process.

“Why push to proceed when even your MEC cautions you against your unprocedural and irregular processes? I am doing this so that Mangaung starts to do things properly.”

When asked why he wanted to return to the metro, Nkungwana claimed he “just wants a clean process”.

He threatened court action should Mangaung not “play by the rules”.

“I am not saying they must appoint me. They must re-advertise and comply with legislation. This is not about me.”

MEC warns against ‘irregularities’

Makume on Monday confirmed that he wrote to Mangaung to caution against the lack of proper procedures in the recruitment drive.

Without elaborating on what the concerns entailed, Makume’s spokesperson Athenkosi Mabona said there were irregularities in recruitment.

“The MEC is not saying they must reverse or cancel the process. He is saying they must stick to the law and rules governing recruitment.

“There were irregularities in the hunt for a Mangaung city manager,” Mabona said.

He added that Makume wants all councils in the province to have finished the appointment of senior managers by the end of next month.

“There is no stability in having acting senior managers, they cannot take proper decisions because they are there temporarily.

“MEC Makume directs all municipalities to ensure stability and service delivery to residents,” Mabona said.

Ejected from office

Nkungwana was forcefully removed from office by previous mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana in April last year, just six months into the job.

Mangaung said at the time that his contract expired a month earlier and that he had been told to vacate his office.

A video of Nkungwana being shoved and pushed by Israel Kgamanyane – the head of the inoperative metro police – went viral last year.

Ngaka Dumisile, who was seconded by the national Cogta, is the acting city manager. She took over from Tebogo Motlashuping who returned to Cogta in March.

Last week, the council gave a green light for the appointment of political staff costing R54 million while crucial posts, such as waste and sanitation heads, remain vacant.

The metro has been under national administration since last year.

