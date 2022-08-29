PODCAST: Does the ANC have a future in South Africa?

Shaun Holland

We invited Dr Isaac Mashaba into studio to chat about the future of the ANC, for the first in a series of podcasts he will be doing for The Citizen.

Mashaba is a seasoned political analyst whose column is published weekly in The Citizen.

He is also author of the book “Practical politics, power and governance in Africa” He makes straight-talking and hard-hitting comments in his column every week and does so from the position of an long-time and loyal ANV member.

“The ANC has an old, decayed leadership, they sleep in parliament, they don’t have any new ideas and they won’t make space for younger people. That’s why our country is in a mess.”

That’s the view of our columnist Dr Isaac Mashaba, who even as a party member of long standing, says that in its current state, the ANC is a “mockery” and “a clown” because its people are just “positioning themselves to go and steal more money”.

Does the ANC have a future in South Africa? Watch Dr Mashaba’s hard-hitting podcast here.