48 hours in pictures, 10 September 2023 Compiled by Neil McCartney - Chief Photographer and Multimedia Journalist

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Rowers scull along the River Seine towards the Ile de la CitÈ, as they participate in the annual ‘La Traversee de Paris en Aviron’ rowing event, that brings together more than 1000 rowers and 230 boats in Paris, on September 10, 2023. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

Moroccan Royal Armed Forces evacuate a body from a house destroyed in an earthquake in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, southwest of the city of Marrakesh, on September 9, 2023. – Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in decades has killed more than 1,300 people, authorities said on September 9, as troops and emergency services scrambled to reach remote mountain villages where casualties are still feared trapped. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) People paddle their stand-up paddleboards in front of the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on September 10, 2023. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) Pope Francis addresses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St.Peter’s square during his Angelus prayer at the Vatican on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) A man rides a bicycle past an earthquake-damaged building in the old quarters of Marrakesh on September 10, 2023. – Moroccans on September 10 mourned the victims of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people as rescue teams raced to find survivors trapped under the rubble of flattened villages. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) Spectators shelter under umbrellas as the toss is delayed by rain ahead of the second One Day International cricket match between England and New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on the south coast of England on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) A woman walks past destroyed houses after an earthquake in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, southwest of the city of Marrakesh, on September 9, 2023. – Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in decades has killed more than 2,000 people, authorities said on September 9, as troops and emergency services scrambled to reach remote mountain villages where casualties are still feared trapped. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) Devotees carry a tall idol of the elephant-headed Hindu deity ‘Ganesha’ during a procession along a street in Mumbai on September 10, 2023, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) Moroccan Royal Armed Forces evacuate a body of a victim of an earthquake in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, southwest of the city of Marrakesh, on September 9, 2023. – Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in decades has killed more than 1,300 people, authorities said on September 9, as troops and emergency services scrambled to reach remote mountain villages where casualties are still feared trapped. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Spanish rider Pedro Acosta races to win the San Marino Moto2 race at the Misano World Circuit Marco-Simoncelli in Misano Adriatico on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) A resident walks past building rubble in Mzouda village in Morocco’s Chichaoua province following a devastating earthquake on September 10, 2023. – Moroccans on September 10 mourned the victims of an earthquake, the strongest-ever to hit the country, that killed more than 2,000 people, as rescue teams raced to find survivors trapped in the rubble of flattened villages. (Photo by Fethi Belaid / AFP) USAís Austin Reaves (L) and Anthony Edwards react during the FIBA Basketball World Cup game for third place between USA and Canada in Manila on September 10, 2023. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP) A tourist walks amid rubble in the old quarters of Marrakesh on September 10, 2023, two days after a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country. – Moroccans on September 10 mourned the victims of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people as rescue teams raced to find survivors trapped under the rubble of flattened villages. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) A protester holds up a sign reading “The motto is the climate fight, we are not paying for this crisis” during a protest against the automobile industry during the IAA Mobility trade show in Munich, on September 10, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2L) attends the Wheelchair Rugby Canada vs New Zealand match of the 2023 Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, western Germany on September 10, 2023. – The Invictus Games, an international sports competition for wounded soldiers founded by British royal Prince Harry in 2014 run from September 9 to 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) Israeli protestors hold banners reading “No to dictatorship” and wave Israeli national flags as they gather during a demonstration against the Israeli government’s judicial overhaul bill, in front of the City Hall of Madrid, on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) Last minute adjustments are done to a competitor’s Penny Farthing bicycle ahead of The Knutsford Great Race in Knutsford, north-west England on September 10, 2023. – The race is a unique event last held in 2010, and usually held every ten years, featuring solo and team cyclists from around the world riding classic bicycles dating from the middle of the 19th Century. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) Colombian athlete Victor Eduardo Leal compete in the men’s IF1 shot put at the 2023 Invictus Games at the Merkur Spielarena in Düsseldorf, western Germany on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)