48 hours in pictures, 18 January 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Supporters of Uganda’s incumbent president and National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni dance in celebration during a party gathering for the announcement of final results for the 2026 Ugandan presidential election at Lugogo Grounds in Kampala on January 17, 2026. Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, 81, won a seventh term in office on on January 17, 2026 with 71.65 percent of the vote, the country’s Electoral Commission said. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)
A person dressed as a zombie uses her phone as she takes part in a happening to promote the ‘OFF February’ event on January 17, 2026, in Madrid. The first edition of ‘Off February’ —launched in France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States by a small foundation— proposes uninstalling social media apps from the phone to regain a healthier and less addictive relationship with these platforms. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)
A young girl walks across the damaged bridge crossing the Ga-Selati River, just outside Phalaborwa on January 16, 2026 following heavy rains over much of the Limpopo Province, South Africa. Heavy rains have drenched the northeast of the country since late last year, claiming at least 30 lives, with the region on maximum alert for more rain in the coming days. (Photo by Paul Botes / AFP)
The cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical CATS performs during a rehearsal, 17 January 2026, at The Teatro at Montecasino.The show opened this weekend and runs until 22 February. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
People carry religious icons of Baby Jesus during the annual Sto. Nino feast in Manila on January 18, 2026. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP)
Firefighters douse a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi on January 18, 2026. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)
A member of The Heart of Filipino Services (THOFS) gets some help with her costume before the performance at the Sinulog Festival, which honours the Santo Niño (child Jesus), in Macau on January 18, 2026. (Photo by Eduardo Leal / AFP)
Protesters outside a proposed site for a new Chinese Embassy on January 17, 2026 in London, England. China plans to build Europe’s largest embassy on the former Royal Mint Court site in London, featuring more than 200 underground rooms. Unredacted plans reveal a hidden chamber just one metre from critical fibre-optic cables, sparking fears of espionage and data interception. Despite warnings from UK and US security experts, the government is expected to approve the project next week with mitigations ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Beijing. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
This aerial photograph shows crew members of the “Ocean Viking” rescue ship saving a boat carrying migrants in destress using a RHIB (Rigid inflatable boat) in the search-and-rescue zone off the international waters of Libya, on January 16, 2026. 46 migrants on a rubber dinghy in distress were rescued by the crew of the “Ocean Viking” in international waters off the coast of Libya as they attempted to reach the shores of the Italian island of Lampedusa. Libya, located about 300 km from the Italian coast, is one of the main departure points in North Africa for migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, risking their lives attempting to cross the Mediterranean sea. This is the first rescue of the year carried out by the ship operated by the NGO SOS Mediterranee. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)
Visitors walk at the complex of Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the old city of Jerusalem on January 18, 2026. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)
A view over the northern Gaza Strip as seen from a position on the Israeli side of the border on January 16, 2026 in Southern Israel, Israel. On Wednesday, US envoy Steve Witkoff announced the start of the 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan’s second phase, with a focus on reconstruction and demilitarization, and a “transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza.” Israel has continued to call for the further demilitarization of Hamas and the return of the remains of the last hostage remaining in Gaza, the 24-year-old police officer Ran Gvili. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man blows a conch shell as he takes a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ observed during the Magh Mela festival in Prayagraj on January 18, 2026. (Photo by AFP)
Two dogs wear signs around their necks at the Hong Kong Marathon in Hong Kong on January 18, 2026. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 16 January 2026