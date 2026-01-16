24 hours in pictures, 16 January 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A snowplow makes its way along the road during snowstorm in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on January 15, 2026. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Entertainment at the Cape Town Carnival Media Launch at Nasdak Media 24 Building on January 15, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Cape Town Carnival blends imagination, creativity, and the South African spirit as each group of performers showcase the magic of community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
US-South African actress Charlize Theron attends Apple TV’s “Palm Royale” official Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) event at the Wolf Theatre at Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California on January 15, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
A United Arab Emirates army helicopter, part of a convoy, flies past newly contsructed Atlantis The Royal hotel, in Dubai on January 16, 2026. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)
This handout picture released by Tennis Australia on January 16, 2026, shows Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov playing with a koala during an event to meet native animals ahead of the 2026 Australian Open. (Photo by Fiona HAMILTON / TENNIS AUSTRALIA / AFP)
This handout photo taken on January 15, 2026 and provided by the South Korean Defence Ministry on January 16, 2026 shows South Korean Marines running on a snowy hill during a winter drill in Pyeongchang. (Photo by Handout / South Korean Defence Ministry / AFP)
Palestinians salvage items from a house after an Israeli military attack on the home of the al-Houli family, in which four people were reportedly killed, west of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip on January 16, 2026. A US-backed plan to end the war in Gaza has entered its second phase despite unresolved disputes between Israel and Hamas over alleged ceasefire violations and issues unaddressed in the first stage. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP)
Families who cannot find shelter in Makoko begin living on canoes tied together in the lagoon following the governmentâs decision on December 23, 2025, in Lagos State, Nigeria, on January 15, 2026. Hundreds of families are left homeless after wooden houses built on stilts over the Lagos Lagoon are demolished by the government. (Photo by Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Quran recitations and Mawlid al-Sharif take place during a special al-Miʿrāj Night program held after the evening prayer at Bestepe Millet Mosque as part of lailat al-Miʿrāj observances in Ankara, the capital of Turkiye, on January 15, 2026. (Photo by Metin Aktas /Anadolu via Getty Images)
Federal agents clash with protestors outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a demonstration over the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman who was killed by a U.S. ICE agent, on January 15, 2026. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Georgia’s Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava perform during day three of the ISU Figure Ice Skating European Championships in Sheffield, northern England on January 15, 2026. (Photo by Ian HODGSON / AFP)
A view of the snow covered roads as cold weather gives way to snowfall at Haji Omeran Border Gate in the Choman district of Erbil, Iraq on January 15, 2026. The area was covered in white while adverse weather conditions negatively impacted transportation. (Photo by Ahsan Mohammed Ahmed Ahmed/Anadolu via Getty Images)
