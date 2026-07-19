48 hours in pictures, 19 July 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
People participate in a protest against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New York, on July 18, 2026. (Photo by Ryan MURPHY / AFP)
Jesse Kriel of South Africa celebrates after scoring their third try during the 2026 Nations Championship match between South Africa and Wales at Kings Park Stadium on July 18, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Penitents carry the statue of the “Virgen del Carmen”, or Our Lady of Mount Carmel, in the sea during Carmen Day celebrations in Malaga, southern Spain, on July 16, 2026. In Spain, where devotion is heavily rooted, processions of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the patron of sailors, fishermen and seafarers, are celebrated in many coastal towns. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)
DA Federal Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis next to a damaged sewer infrastructure at Nancefield in Soweto, 17 July 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
This aerial view shows the low water level of the Danube River near Backa Palanka, Serbia, on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Nenad MIHAJLOVIC / AFP)
Prince’s Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco pose as they arrive to attend the 77th annual Monaco Red Cross Ball gala charity event (bal de la Croix Rouge) in Monaco on July 18, 2026. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
Britain’s Josh Kerr celebrates after winning the men’s one mile event during the IAAF Diamond League athletics competition at the London stadium in London on July 18, 2026. Josh Kerr streaked to a memorable world record in the men’s mile at a high-octane Diamond League meet in London on Saturday. The 28-year-old US-based Scot clocked 3min 42.66sec to smash the previous best of 3:43.13 set by Morocco’s Hicham El Guerrouj in Rome in 1999 (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)
Chief Themba Khumalo and Chief Ntokozo Ngopbese Mthembu on Mandela Day on July 18, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. Activist groups stated that they will use the 67 minutes of Mandela Day to intensify its campaign against illegal immigration. (Photo by Gallo mages/Fani Mahuntsi)
Homeless people and residents at the Mandela Day Langtafel in Bree Street on July 18, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Langtafel brings together residents, businesses and visitors for an Open Streets celebration centred on food, connection and giving back in commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Mandla Moyo receives a scarf from 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day founder Carolyn Steyn at Joburg Theatre Park in Johannesburg on 18 July 2026. Nelson Mandela International Day was observed under the theme, “It’s Still in Our Hands to Combat Poverty and Inequity”. The global movement encourages individuals to dedicate at least 67 minutes of their time to community service in honour of Mandela’s 67 years of public service. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Members of the Japan team warm up in a scrum before the Rugby Nations Championship Southern Hemisphere Series between France and Japan at the National Stadium in Tokyo on July 18, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
An Iraqi youth dives from a pole into the Shatt al-Arab River in Basra to cool off amid soaring summer temperatures at sunset on July 17, 2026. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP)
This aerial photograph shows a farmer watering horticultural crops on land affected by a flash flood in Meurah Dua in Indonesia’s Aceh province on July 17, 2026 eight months after the disaster. (Photo by Chaideer MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
Residents look at damaged vehicles after flash flood and landslide triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc at Rajouri district in India’s Jammu region on July 19, 2026. Flash floods and landslides caused by monsoon rains killed at least 19 people in India on July 19, officials and local media said, as authorities mounted rescue operations in affected regions. (Photo by Mir Imran / AFP)
Australian singer Nick Cave performs during the second day of the 34th edition of music festival “Les Vieilles Charrues” in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France on July 17, 2026. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP)
Spectators atop a Citroen 2CV wave flags as the pack of riders (peloton) cycles past during the 14th stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 155,3 km between Mulhouse and Le Markstein in the Vosges mountains, on July 18, 2026. As the Tour de France winds through the French countryside each July, millions of spectators line the route to catch a glimpse of the peloton. From hay bales and telehandler buckets to homemade platforms and improvised pools, fans devise inventive ways to secure the best view. This selection of images highlights the humour, ingenuity and dedication of the roadside crowds, an enduring feature of cycling’s most prestigious race. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)
A woman sits out on the south side of the River Thames with a view of Elizabeth Tower (back C), commonly referred to as “Big Ben”, and Palace of Westminster (bottom L) on the north side in Westminster in central London on July 19, 2026, a day ahead of when Prime Minister Keir Starmer steps down and Andy Burnham becomes the next British leader. Little known on the international stage, Andy Burnham is expected to broadly maintain Keir Starmer’s position on major foreign policy issues as the UK’s next prime minister on July 20. (Photo by Henry Nicholls / AFP)
Football superfan Mama Joy Chauke leads supporters in sending off Banyana Banyana at OR Tambo International Airport on 18 July 2026 as the defending Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions depart for Morocco. Organised as part of the Stayfree x SAFA Goals 4 Pads initiative, the farewell also highlighted a campaign that will donate 1,000 packs of sanitary pads to schools, football academies and community organisations for every goal South Africa scores during the tournament, helping more girls stay in sport and remain in school. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Animal Rights activists from various animal welfare organisations take part in the “Animal Rights March” at the beachfront in Durban. The march, themed “Walking the Walk for Those Can’t Talk,” calls for critical changes to eThekwini Municipality’s animal-related by-laws while advocating for stronger legal protections and improved welfare standards for animals across the municipality and KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Protesters chant slogans as they gather during a demonstration calling for the removal of undocumented immigrants in front of Madala Hostel in Alexandra on July 18, 2026. South Africa been swept by weeks of protests and unrest targeting undocumented immigrants, causing tens of thousands to flee the country. Nearly 150,000 people have left in recent weeks, according to an AFP tally based on figures provided by African countries that have repatriated their nationals. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)