48 hours in pictures, 21 December 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Gauteng forensic investigators at the crime scene at Bekkersdaal in the Westrand, 21 December 2025, after nine people were killed and another 10 injured in a mass shooting. It is alleged that the incident occurred just before 01:00, at Tambo section. It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Protesters march through frigid conditions, with temperatures near 10 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 12 Celsius), in a neighborhood in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on December 20, 2025, where many Somali, Latino and Hispanic immigrants live and work, during the “MN Love Our Immigrant Neighbors – ICE Out of MN!” rally calling for the removal of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement from Minnesota. (Photo by Kerem YUCEL / AFP)
Russia’s Adeliia Petrosian competes during the women’s free skating event of the 2026 Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg on December 20, 2025. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)
A young woman looks on through a light installation during the annual lights festival ‘Destination Christmas 2025’ at the Melrose Arch shopping mall in Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 December 2025. The Christmas lights serve as a significant seasonal attraction, inviting visitors to have their photographs taken with the vivid displays, which remain illuminated until early January 2026. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
An aerial picture taken with a drone shows a house with Christmas decorations in Romford, known locally as “Romford Wonderland”, ?in east London, Britain, 19 December 2025. The Christmas display is run by the Grange family to raise funds for Lime Academy Ravensbourne special education school and the house’s many lit-up festive props is open to visitors throughout the festive period. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
Members of the Palestinian Civil Defense remove the rubble of a destroyed home as they search for the bodies of Palestinians killed during the conflict in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 20 December 2025. The Civil Defence in the Gaza Strip is carrying out operations to recover the bodies of Palestinians buried beneath the rubble of homes destroyed during Israeli strikes on Gaza, estimating that nearly 100 bodies remain unrecovered. More than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and about 1,200 Israelis have been killed since the launch of an Israeli military campaign in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on 07 October 2023. Picture: EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
A general view of the Olifantsfontein wetland next to Prime View Adventure & Leisure, where natural spring systems remain largely intact, on December 16, 2025 in Olifantsfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Motorcycle enthusiasts dressed as Santa Clause pose for a photo before attending a parade on the busiest streets of the city ahead of Christmas in Bangalore, India, 21 December 2025. Although Christians comprise just about 2.3 percent of India’s population, Christmas is widely celebrated across the country, both as a religious festival and a secular occasion. Picture: EPA/JAGADEESH NV
A motorcyclist dressed as Santa Claus poses for a photograph as he takes part in a Christmas-themed rally in support of specially abled children, marking the start of Christmas festivities in Bengaluru on December 21, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)
Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero, left, and Warrick Stock’s mother Bev Stock and his sister Nicole Stock during the memorial service at The Gallaria in Johannesburg, 19 December 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Participants jump into Lake Geneva during the 87th edition of the annual Christmas swimming ‘Coupe de Noel’ in Geneva, Switzerland, 20 December 2025. More than 4,200 men and women swam the 100 meters at the traditional Christmas swimming in Geneva where the water temperature was 8.8 degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI
Nadia and Clarence Petersen of Grounbreakers a NPO , host their 17th annual Christmas: Break the Chains of Hunger 2025 event at Ocean View on December 18, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The initiative aims to bring joy to 300–400 underprivileged children through food, treats, and festive activities. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with candlelights in Sydney on December 21, 2025, as part of a national day of reflection honouring the victims of the Bondi Beach terrorist attack. Australians fell silent in flickering candlelight to honour the Bondi Beach shooting victims, marking one week since gunmen fired into crowds at a Jewish festival. (Photo by GEORGE CHAN / AFP)
