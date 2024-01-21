48 hours in pictures, 21 January 2023
Our Picture Editors selectors the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 20: Sean Strickland of the United States fights against Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa in a middleweight title bout during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on January 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Vaughn Ridley / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Athletes run on Bandra-Worli sea link bridge as they take part in a marathon in Mumbai on January 21, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
Activists and supporters of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) or SUCI(C) attend a mass meeting organised to conclude the death centenary celebration of Vladimir Lenin, in Kolkata on January 21, 2024. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)
TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 20: Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa speaks to the media after beating Sean Strickland of the United States and winning the middleweight title during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on January 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Vaughn Ridley / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) supporters attend an election campaign rally in Lahore on January 21, 2024. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Setbai (C), a member of the Ramnami religious movement with tattoos of the name of Hindu god Ram on her body, looks on as a fellow member puts on a traditional crown during Ramnami Samaj Hindu festival (Bhajan mela) near the Mahanadi river in Jaijaipur of India’s Chhattisgarh state on January 21, 2024. – While India’s great and good gather for the opening of a controversial temple to the Hindu god Ram, some of his most fervent but least privileged adherents gather separately to celebrate the deity — covered from head to toe in tattoos of his name. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
A children with a placard, relatives and brothers-in-arms of Ukrainian prisoners of war from the Azov Brigade hold placards at the rally in Kyiv on January 21, 2024, calling for their exchange with Russian prisoners, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 20: Raquel Pennington of the United States fights against Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil in a bantamweight title bout during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on January 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Vaughn Ridley / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
A member of the French navy stands onboard the French LHD Dixmude military ship, which serves as a hospital to treat wounded Palestinians, as it docks at the Egyptian port of Al-Arish on January 21, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Veterinarians perform sterilisation operations on dogs at the Royal Pet Hospital in Kuwait City on January 21, 2024, as a part of a national campaign to reduce the number of stray dogs. – A team of veterinarians came to Kuwait from Europe to perform a thousand sterilization operations on stray dogs in residential areas. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Australian Open AO 2024 Grand Slam tennis tournament on January 19, 2024 at Melbourne Park in Australia. Photo Victor Joly / DPPI (Photo by Victor Joly / Victor Joly / DPPI via AFP)
A person walks under snow-covered trees in a park in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on January 21, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
A young Morocco’s supporter gestures ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group F football match between Morocco and DR Congo at Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro on January 21, 2024. (Photo by SIA KAMBOU / AFP)
Supporters sing and chant at the Mehlareng stadium in Tembisa during a recruitment drive for the newly launched Umkhonto We Sizwe political party backed by former South African President, Jacob Zuma on January 21, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
Norway’s Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold competes during the women’s 12.5km mass start event of the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, on January 21, 2024. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on January 21, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP)
King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark arrive for a church service on the occasion of the change of throne in Denmark, in front of Aarhus Cathedral, Aarhus, Denmark on January 21, 2024. – Its the first public appearance in Jutland by Denmark’s new King and Queen since the change of throne one week ago. (Photo by Mikkel Berg Pedersen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)
A participant of group meeting ‘Dachshund dogs against Nazis’ that was organised on Facebook poses with his dachshund at Berlin’s central Alexanderplatz Square, prior to a demonstration against racism and far right politics in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany on January 21, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTIAN MANG / AFP)
View of a gentoo (Pygoscelis papua) penguin with its breeding at the Paraiso island in the Gerlache Strait -which separates the Palmer Archipelago from the Antarctic Peninsula, on January 20, 2024. – Scientists and researchers from various countries are collaborating on projects during the X Antarctic Expedition aboard the Colombian research vessel ‘ARC Simon Bolivar,’ designed exclusively to develop scientific projects. These initiatives involve analyzing the current condition of the Antarctic sea, studying atmospheric pressure, and monitoring the species inhabiting this region of the planet. (Photo by JUAN BARRETO / AFP)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a tee shots on the 17th hole during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai on January 21, 2024. – Rory McIlroy won a record fourth Dubai Desert Classic title by one shot after storming back from a 10-shot deficit going into the weekend at the Emirates Golf Club. With his fourth title, the world No2 McIlroy became the most successful player in the 35-year history of the championship. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP)