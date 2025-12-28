48 hours in pictures, 28 December 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
This handout image taken and received from Rolex on December 28, 2025 shows yacht Master Lock Comanche sailing towards the finish line in Hobart, Tasmania, to take line honours in the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race. (Photo by Kurt ARRIGO / ROLEX / AFP)
A runner makes her way past a fallen tree, 28 December 2025, in Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, after heavy rains in the area. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
People walk a dark street during an electricity cut-off in Kyiv, Ukraine, Ukraine, 27 December 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The main target of the Russian shelling of Ukraine on 27 December was the gas and electric infrastructure in Kyiv region, according to reports. Due to problems with the power supply, Kyiv is facing an electricity cut-off. Picture: EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Tanzania’s forward #12 Simon Msuva celebrates his goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group C football match between Uganda and Tanzania at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat on December 27, 2025. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
Thailand’s Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party candidate Anutin Charnvirakul (C) poses for photo as he arrives for the first day of the constituencies candidates registration for the upcoming general election, in Bangkok on December 28, 2025. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP)
Paragliders soar above a sea of fog over the low-altitude resort of Leysin, with The Dents du Midi mountain range in the background on December 27, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Hundreds of Springbok supporters during the Christmas morning walk with Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Blouberg Beachfront on December 25, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. Rassie is bringing back his Christmas Morning Walk starting and ending on the beachfront opposite Doodles. (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images)
People take part in the Eyo Festival in Lagos, Nigeria, 27 December 2025. The centuries-old Yoruba masquerade procession honor’s important personalities and ancestral spirits and is considered one of Lagos’ most significant cultural ceremonies. Picture: EPA/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE
People walk with their dog in the snow in Central Park in New York City on December 27, 2025. New York City receieved around 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow overnight. Airlines canceled 1,500 US flights during the peak holiday travel period Friday, with severe winter storm warnings and heavy snow forecast across parts of the Midwest and northeast. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
New Year’s Eve in Times Square numerals are mirrored in the floor on the roof of One Times Square building during the installation of new tiles on the Crystal Ball in New York, New York, USA, 27 December 2025. Dubbed ‘The Constellation Ball,’ the 2026 New Year’s Eve Ball marks three circular disc sizes designed by Waterford Crystals. Picture: EPA/OLGA FEDOROVA
The snow-covered Mount Etna volcano spews hot lava near Catania on the island of Sicily, Italy, 27 December 2025. Picture: EPA/ORIETTA SCARDINO
A rainbow near the Israeli settlement of Mitzpe Yeriho overlooking the Palestinian city of Jericho in the West Bank, 28 December 2025. Picture: EPA/ABIR SULTAN
The rubble of the collpased house that claimed the life of three family members, with others taken to hospital, 28 December 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Actors and members of the artistic community perform as they take part in a demonstration during a 24-hour strike of the Greek actors’ union in Athens on December 27, 2025. Most theatres were closed in Greece during one of their busiest time of the year as actors seeking better pay went on strike for the second time this month. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP)
A newborn white-handed gibbon clings to its mother during a special Christmas feeding at the Debrecen Zoo, in Debrecen, Hungary, 27 December 2025. The reproduction of this species in captivity is considered rare worldwide, making the preservation of the population particularly important. Picture: EPA/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI
Members of a displaced Palestinian family warm themselves around a fire outside their shelter in the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, 27 December, 2025. Picture: EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
Artists of the French company Remue Menage perform the show ‘Amorous Ballad’ with illuminated mobile structures depicting a herd of deer during the 11th edition of Bo Noel event in Lausanne, Switzerland, 27 December 2025. Picture: EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
Portraits of late French actress Brigitte Bardot and flowers are displayed on barriers at the entrance of “La Madrague” house, property of late Brigitte Bardot in Saint-Tropez, southeastern France on December 28, 2025. French film legend Brigitte Bardot died at 91 AFP learnt from Bardot foundation on December 28, 2025. (Photo by Frederic DIDES / AFP)
This aerial view shows the Zapote bullring during the ‘Toros a la Tica’ (Tico-style bullfighting) festival in San Jose on December 27, 2025. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
Samkelisiwe Jali with her newborn Christmas baby during the Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko’s visit at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Ekhuruleni, 25 December 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
An aerial view shows people enjoying Barra de Guaratiba beach in the southwest zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on December 27, 2025. (Photo by TERCIO TEIXEIRA / AFP)
A frozen twig of a bush in a park in the west part of Berlin, Germany, 28 December 2025. Picture: EPA/FILIP SINGER
A view of the sunset behind the Christ the Redeemer monument in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 27 December 2025. Brazil ended 2025 as one of the main players in the fight against global warming by hosting COP30, but, given the modest results of the conference, it committed to leading the design of a plan for the phasing out of fossil fuels in 2026. Picture: EPA/Antonio Lacerda
