48 hours in pictures, 7 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A partial eclipse of the moon is seen from Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, Johannesburg, 7 September 2025. Stargazers have a chance to see a “Blood Moon” during a total lunar eclipse visible across Asia, Europe and Africa. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Clergymen attend the canonization ceremony of the two saints, Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, 07 September 2025. Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager who died in 2006, will be canonized by Pope Leo XIV in a ceremony at the Vatican, becoming the first millennial saint. Picture: EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
A biker examines an unusual bike, 6 September 2025, parked at the annual 1 000 Bike Show, featuring classic motorcycles, at Greenstone Shopping Centre. The event, organised by The Classic Motorcycle Club of Johannesburg, is Africa’s largest classic bike show, attracting hundreds of motorcyclists with its curated display of classic motorcycles, displaying them by type and manufacturer. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Wits University students take to the streets during a colour parade in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, South Africa, 05 September 2025. The students covered themselves in eco-friendly colored dyes to parade their colors outside the university. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service on September 7, 2025, shows a fire at the Ukrainian government building in Kyiv, following an overnight attack, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia fired its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine early on September 7, setting the seat of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv ablaze, authorities said. (Photo by Handout / Ukrainian State Emergency Service / AFP)
Russian Orthodox believers take part in a Moscow-wide religious procession from the Cathedral of Christ the Savior to Novodevichy Convent as part of celebrations of the Council of Moscow Saints, in Moscow, Russia, 07 September 2025. The procession saw the participation of thousands of people. Picture: EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
A Pakistan Air Force soldier stands guard while attending a ceremony at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during Defense Day in Karachi, Pakistan, 06 September 2025. Pakistan observes Defense Day on 06 September to pay homage to those fallen while defending Pakistan’s borders, and to honor the sacrifice of soldiers in the 1965 war with India. Picture: EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Spanish MotoGP rider Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) crashes during the Catalonia MotoGP Grand Prix at the Barcelona-Catalonia Circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, 07 September 2025. Picture: EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA
Colombian singer Karol G performs during halftime of an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 05 September 2025. Picture: EPA/ISAAC FONTANA
People release pigeons during a rally to celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 06 September 2025. Mawlid is observed on the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal (the third month of the Islamic calendar) in Sunni Islam and on the 17th day in Shiite Islam. Picture: EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB
A horseman known as a ‘yeguerizo’ takes part in the traditional ‘saca de las yeguas’ (collecting of horses) in Donana National Park in Hinojos, Huelva, Spain, 07 September 2025. Since 1504, the event has involved collecting semi-wild horses, which are then taken to Almonte town for cleaning and preparation before being sold. Horses that are not sold are returned to the park and freed to roam until the next year. Picture: EPA/ALBERTO DIAZ
A visitor to the FNB Art Joburg fair examines sculptures by Angus Taylor, titled Lithic Levitation, 7 September 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. FNB Art Joburg, now in its 18th year, is Africa’s leading contemporary art fair. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu devotees from the Durban Ganesh Utsav gathered in Durban to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha on the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi during the traditional Visarjan (immersion) ceremony over the weekend. The deities were ceremoniously immersed in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Durban over the weekend. The festival, celebrated by over a billion people worldwide, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
A riot policeman stands next to a vehicle set on fire during clashes with demonstrators holding a rally to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the 1973 military coup, in Santiago on September 7, 2025. The annual march in memory of the thousands of victims of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship (1973–1990) ended with 23 people arrested following clashes between demonstrators and police, according to local authorities. (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA / AFP)
A veiled Iranian woman walks past an anti-Israeli billboard displaying a picture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reading ‘Netanyahu is gambling on the lives of your children’ and ‘Mad criminal’ in Palestine Square in Tehran, Iran, 07 September 2025. Picture: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Otacir Pereira Figueiredo Terena (L), a representative from the village of Terere, attends the deforestation awareness event to mark International Amazon Forest Day in front of City Hall in Paris, France, 05 September 2025. International environmental NGO Greenpeace and representatives of Brazil’s indigenous peoples are raising public awareness of the threat that deforestation poses to the Amazon by setting up camp in front of City Hall in Paris. Picture: EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
