In case you missed it: Kagiso kidnapping| Human remains found in crocodile | eThekwini shack fire

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 2 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Gauteng police have arrested three suspects and successfully rescued a 30-year-old kidnapped victim on the West Rand.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament, Fadiel Adams, has filed charges of intimidation against the South African Police Service in Cape Town.

Furthermore, Human body parts believed to be those of a 59‑year‑old Gauteng businessman missing in the Komati River have been discovered inside a crocodile.

Weather tomorrow: 3 May 2026

South Africans can expect largely fine, cool-to-warm conditions across most provinces on Sunday, 3 May, with morning fog patches in several regions and isolated showers in parts of Limpopo.

Full weather forecast here.

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Police rescue kidnap victim, arrest three in Kagiso ransom plot

Picture: iStock

Gauteng police have arrested three suspects and successfully rescued a 30-year-old kidnapped victim on the West Rand.

The victim was rescued in the early hours of Saturday morning, 02 May 2026 and reunited with his family.

CONTINUE READING: Police rescue kidnap victim, arrest three in Kagiso ransom plot

MP Fadiel Adams opens intimidation case against police

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

Member of Parliament, Fadiel Adams, has filed charges of intimidation against the South African Police Service in Cape Town.

Adams claims police officers raided a Mitchell’s Plain home previously occupied by him in the early hours of Saturday morning.

CONTINUE READING: MP Fadiel Adams opens intimidation case against police

Human remains found in crocodile suspected to be of missing Gauteng businessman

Human remains found in crocodile suspected to be of missing Gauteng businessman. Picture: Mpumalanga Saps.

Human body parts believed to be those of a 59‑year‑old Gauteng businessman missing in the Komati River have been discovered inside a crocodile.

The grim discovery was made on Saturday by a joint team comprising the Saps Search and Rescue Unit, NatJoints, SANParks, Emergency Medical Services, Securecon and the Port Management Committee.

CONTINUE READING: Human remains found in crocodile suspected to be of missing Gauteng businessman

Foreign national wanted in connection with devastating eThekwini shack fire still at large

The charred shacks at the Quarry Road Informal Settlement. Picture: Facebook / KZN Department of Transport

The foreign national believed to be responsible for the fire that displaced more than 400 people is still at large.

A fire ripped through roughly 130 shacks in the Quarry Road Informal Settlement near Reservoir Hills outside Durban.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial government confirmed on Saturday that 477 people had been displaced.

CONTINUE READING: Foreign national wanted in connection with devastating eThekwini shack fire still at large

Four dead in shootout between community patrollers and alleged suspects

Picture: iStock

Police are investigating four counts of murder following a shootout between community patrollers and alleged suspects in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The gun battle occurred at Bhambayi in Inanda just before midnight on Friday, 1 May 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Four dead in shootout between community patrollers and alleged suspects

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Madlanga Commission wants evidence from Manamela| Man trapped inside substation | Mazwi Kubheka disappearance