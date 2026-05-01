In case you missed it: Madlanga Commission wants evidence from Manamela| Man trapped inside substation | Mazwi Kubheka disappearance

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday,1 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Madlanga Commission has asked suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela to provide sworn evidence to support her explosive corruption allegations.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested after being trapped inside a mini substation in Fleurhof, west of Johannesburg.

Furthermore, almost a decade after a deadly listeriosis outbreak, some victims and their families are yet to be compensated for the trauma and loss.

Weather tomorrow: 2 May 2026

While winter is still coming, the cold weather which enveloped parts of the country is beginning to dissipate slightly with warmer temperatures and weather forecasts for most parts of the country, but not enough to pack those jerseys and jackets away.

Full weather forecast here.

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Madlanga Commission demands sworn evidence from Manamela over explosive police corruption claims

Mpumalanga police commissioner Semakaleng Daphney Manamela. Photo: Facebook/South African Police Service

The Madlanga Commission has asked suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela to provide sworn evidence to support her explosive corruption allegations.

Manamela launched a scathing attack last month, accusing colleagues and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola of presiding over a captured policing system.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga Commission demands sworn evidence from Manamela over explosive police corruption claims

Vandal gets trapped inside mini substation amid Roodepoort copper theft syndicate [VIDEO]

Picture: Michel Bega

A man has been arrested after being trapped inside a mini substation in Fleurhof, west of Johannesburg.

This comes as City Power reveals that 16 substations have been vandalised across Roodepoort since January.

The cost consequences of the vandalism accumulated, costing taxpayers up to R800 000 per unit.

CONTINUE READING: Vandal gets trapped inside mini substation amid Roodepoort copper theft syndicate [VIDEO]

Listeriosis class action settlement in limbo as health bodies ordered to hand over records

A Tiger Brands facility in Germiston that is believed to have handled contaminated products. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 /Felix Dlangamandla

Almost a decade after a deadly listeriosis outbreak, some victims and their families are yet to be compensated for the trauma and loss.

Tiger Brands was implicated by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) which tracked a strain of listeria to the food manufacturer’s facilities in Polokwane and Germiston.

Tiger Brands in May last year announced that a settlement offer had been presented to the victims, but stressed that liability had yet to be proven.

CONTINUE READING: Listeriosis class action settlement in limbo as health bodies ordered to hand over records

Two Home Affairs officials suspended after AI ‘hallucinations’ found in policy paper

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is the latest arm of government to have discovered the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in one of its policy papers.

The department on Thursday announced the suspension of two officials associated with a key policy document that recently underwent a revision.

One official suspended on Thursday is the Chief Director of the citizenship and immigration unit, with the suspension of the director involved in drafting the document to be effected at the start of the new week.

CONTINUE READING: Two Home Affairs officials suspended after AI ‘hallucinations’ found in policy paper

Mazwi Kubheka disappearance sparks Vosloorus fury [VIDEO]

Mazwi Kubheka was allegedly abducted on 2 April 2026. Picture: X.

Tensions reached fever pitch in Vosloorus following the disappearance of local shop owner Mazwi Mpumelelo Kubheka.

Kubheka was allegedly abducted on 2 April 2026, after a dispute over business operations, sparking anger and growing calls for answers from the community.

He took over a shop previously rented by foreigners after they were forcefully evicted by the community.

CONTINUE READING: Mazwi Kubheka disappearance sparks Vosloorus fury [VIDEO]

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Local govt elections date | Shebeshxt denied bail | DJ Mustard, Bryson Tiller, Masego head to Durban July