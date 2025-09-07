PICTURES: Blood Moon as seen from Johannesburg, and elsewhere

The rare Blood Moon eclipse illuminated South African skies tonight. A partial eclipse of the moon, obscured through tree branches, is seen from Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, Johannesburg, 7 September 2025. Stargazers have a chance to see a "Blood Moon" during a total lunar eclipse visible across Asia, Europe and Africa. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A partial eclipse of the moon is seen from Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, Johannesburg, 7 September 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse is visible from the suburbs of Johannesburg, 7 September 2025. Lunar eclipses, the opposite of solar eclipses, happen when the Earth is positioned between the full moon and sun. The red glow that is created earns these types of eclipses the title of 'blood moon.' Picture: EPA/Kim Ludbrook A full moon also known as "Blood Moon" is seen over Islamabad, during a lunar eclipse, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) A full moon lunar eclipse also known as "Blood Moon" is seen over Islamabad, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) A partial eclipse of the moon is seen above a mosque in Doha on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP) A partial eclipse of the moon is seen above Kuwait City on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Yasser AL ZAYYAT / AFP) A full moon is seen over Sydney during a lunar eclipse on September 8, 2025. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) A full moon, also known as the "Blood Moon," rises above Doha on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP) Kuwaitis follow the phases of the total lunar eclipse in Kuwait City on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP) The reflection of people is seen on the water on the Bund promenade along the Huangpu river as a full moon, also known as the "Blood Moon," rises above the night sky in Shanghai on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) A full moon, also known as the "Blood Moon," rises above the Oriental Pearl Radio and Television Tower in Shanghai on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) People are seen on a floor of the Shanghai World Financial Centre as a full moon, also known as the "Blood Moon," rises above skyscrapers in the financial district of Lujiazui in Shanghai on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) Blood moon rises above Jerusalem, 07 September 2025. Picture: EPA/ABIR SULTAN A red full moon, also known as a blood moon, is seen during a lunar eclipse in Ankara, Turkiye, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Dilara Irem Sancar/Anadolu via Getty Images) Full 'Corn' Moon known as 'Harvest Moon' rises as a passenger plane passes in front of it at the Seal Point Park in San Mateo, California, United States on September 6, 2025. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images) Full 'Corn' Moon known as 'Harvest Moon' rises as a bicyclist rides on a trail hill at the Seal Point Park in San Mateo, California, United States on September 6, 2025. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)