Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 28 November 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In today’s news, EFF leader Julius Malema has won an interim court order against DA Johannesburg councillor Helen Zille, barring her from repeating certain allegations about the City of Joburg.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has identified 558 650 traffic register numbers (TRNs) that should be cancelled from the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) following an investigation that uncovered irregularities in their issuance and registration.

Furthermore, A wildfire near Albertinia spread across the R325 on Saturday and headed towards the Gourits River, according to the Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM).

Weather tomorrow: 29 November, 2026

Severe thunderstorms are expected to cause flooding and damage in parts of most provinces on Saturday, 28 November, while KwaZulu-Natal is forecast to be hot and humid. Full weather forecast here.

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‘Never trust a lawyer who says, ‘We’ll see them in court’: Malema mocks Zille after interdict win

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. Picture: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi

EFF leader Julius Malema has won an interim court order against DA Johannesburg councillor Helen Zille, barring her from repeating certain allegations related to the City of Joburg.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg handed down the ruling on Friday, 27 November 2026, after hearing arguments from both sides earlier in the week.

The order follows a defamation dispute arising from statements Zille made about Malema’s alleged influence during Herman Mashaba’s initial tenure as Johannesburg mayor.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Never trust a lawyer who says, ‘We’ll see them in court’: Malema mocks Zille after interdict win

558 650 TRNs identified: SIU flags foreign nationals’ possible abuse of Nsfas and RAF

Picture: iStock

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has identified 558 650 traffic register numbers (TRNs) that should be cancelled from the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) following an investigation that uncovered irregularities in their issuance and registration.

According to the SIU, the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF) held its quarterly meeting this week, where they reviewed progress on implementing corruption prevention, detection, investigations and resolutions (Consequence Management).

CONTINUE READING: 558 650 TRNs identified: SIU flags foreign nationals’ possible abuse of Nsfas and RAF

Albertinia wildfire: R325 reopens as crews protect all structures near Gourits River

Image: Facebook/ Garden Route Municipality

A wildfire near Albertinia spread across the R325 on Saturday and headed towards the Gourits River, according to the Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM).

According to the municipality, firefighters kept all structures safe, and the R325 reopened to traffic in the afternoon.

Strong, shifting winds disrupted firefighting efforts and raised fears the fire could spread further south along the river.

CONTINUE READING: Albertinia wildfire: R325 reopens as crews protect all structures near Gourits River

‘Not the platform’ – Ramaphosa responds to Mbeki at Mlambo-Ncuka’s funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/Gallo Images/Per-Anders Pettersson

The internal disputes of the ANC were at play on Saturday when former president Thabo Mbeki used the state funeral of the late former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to continue his criticism of the party.

Addressing mourners at Mlambo-Ngcuka’s funeral on Saturday, Mbeki contrasted the ANC of her era with the current party, saying the party’s electoral performance reflected the work done by its leaders.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Not the platform’ – Ramaphosa responds to Mbeki at Mlambo-Ngcuka’s funeral

De Villiers starts for Boks in rejigged back row in Nations Championship final

Paul de Villiers will play eighthman for the Springboks against France on Sunday. Picture: Morgan Harlow – Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images

Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus has included Paul de Villiers at No 8 in a changed pack for Sunday’s Nations Championship final against France in London.

De Villiers, who was originally named to play off the bench, comes into the starting team following the withdrawal from the side of Pieter-Steph du Toit, who picked up an injury this week.

With De Villiers moving to eighthman, Cameron Hanekom switches to No 7 flank, where Du Toit would have played.

CONTINUE READING: De Villiers starts for Boks in rejigged back row in Nations Championship final

Big weddings are out, eloping is in for some couples

Couples are opting for cheaper ways to get hitched. Picture iStock

The big white wedding could be losing the sweet in its meringue. These days, a traditional wedding, that’s nothing over the top, could cost around R280 000. Some couples spend that on flowers alone for something a little bit more lavish.

But the buck is stopping. South African couples are seemingly cutting guest lists, scaling down celebrations and opting to elope instead, or choose micro-weddings.

A wedding for just 20 guests could cost far less, sometimes less than fifty grand. And that’s a lot more spare change to spend on a honeymoon and some new kitchen gadgets.

CONTINUE READING: Big weddings are out, eloping is in for some couples

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Mashaba beats Zille for Joburg | ConCourt keeps NHI Act alive | OR Tambo blackout sparks fury