A dancing gorilla and cackling lions: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2025 finalists revealed

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

30 October 2025

11:31 am

There's also a "peek-a-boo" ellie and a grinning brown bear. These are just some of the finalists in the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025.

Wildlife Comedy Photo Awards 2025

A pride of lions shares a “humorous” moment at the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. “I captured this image in September 2024, during the dry season, when dwindling food and water can heighten family tensions. One morning near the Semetu Kopjes, we found a pride locked in a lively standoff – hungry cubs clamoring for milk, mothers giving in briefly before retreating in exhaustion. Life in the dry season is no picnic — lions are anxiously waiting for the Great Migration and the feast it promises — but it makes for some incredible wildlife behavior and these cubs were the stars of the show,” explains the photographer. Picture: Bret Saalwaechter

The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2025 were revealed to the public last week.

The winners will be announced at an awards evening in London on 9 December.

Here we bring you some of the hilarious highlights.

Wildlife Comedy Photo Awards 2025
Ring-tailed lemurs photographed in Anja Community Reserve, in Madagascar. The photographer titled this “Welcome to Zen Lemur Yoga Course!” Picture: Andrey Giljov/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Wildlife Comedy Photo Awards 2025
Morning antics of the Red-Crowned Cranes photographed in the Kushiro Shitsugen National Park in East Hokkaido, Japan. Picture: David Rice/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Wildlife Comedy Photo Awards 2025
A Sri Lankan Elephant playing peek a boo with his ears. Photographed in Sri Lanka. Picture: Henry Szwinto/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Wildlife Comedy Photo Awards 2025
“When I was photographing bears, this one year old bear cub saw it and started smiling at me. Apparently he had already had to pose in front of photographers,” jokes the photographer. This picture was captured at Martinselkonen village, Suomussalmi district. Finland. Picture: Valtteri Mulkahainen/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Wildlife Comedy Photo Awards 2025
A Propithecus coronatus (Lemure) photographed in Madagascar. “He appeared staring at me with wide, curious eyes, as if questioning my presence. Then, with the grace of a stage actor and the timing of a comedian, he raised his hand, licked it thoughtfully, and then paused mid-gesture, as if he knew exactly what he was doing,” explains the photographer. Picture: Liliana Luca/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Wildlife Comedy Photo Awards 2025
“This photograph was taken during a trip to Rwanda, where we spent four unforgettable days trekking through the misty Virunga Mountains. This male was especially keen to show off his acrobatic flair; pirouetting, tumbling, and high kicking. Watching his performance was pure joy, and I’m thrilled to have captured his playful spirit in this image,” states the photographer. Picture: Mark Meth-Cohn/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Wildlife Comedy Photo Awards 2025
“During a photo safari in Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, we were following this pair of lions in love. Unfortunately, they were disturbed by a violent thunderstorm, which dampened their enthusiasm! It created a cute scene with both of them shaking off the rain, but the male always prevailed due to his impressive mane!” explains the photographer. Picture: Massimo Felici/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Wildlife Comedy Photo Awards 2025
Steller Eagles are the heaviest eagles in the world, weighing up to 9kgs and with wingspans up to 2.5 metres. They can be found in northern Russia, northern Japan and Korea and it is estimated there are only about 4500 adults currently left. This squabbling pair was photographed on Hokkaido, northern Japan. Picture: Michael Lane/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Wildlife Comedy Photo Awards 2025
A Gannet is caught up on a windy day at Bempton Cliffs, Yorkshire, UK. Picture: Alison Tuck/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Wildlife Comedy Photo Awards 2025
Titled “Pied Piper of Penguins”, these King Penguins seem to be leading the sheep. Photographed at Falkland Islands. Picture: Ralph Robinson/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Wildlife Comedy Photo Awards 2025
The photographer captured this image of two Asian Water Monitors in a “battle hug” at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio park in Singapore. Picture: Jessica Emmett/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

