A dancing gorilla and cackling lions: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2025 finalists revealed

There's also a "peek-a-boo" ellie and a grinning brown bear. These are just some of the finalists in the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025.
A pride of lions shares a “humorous” moment at the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. “I captured this image in September 2024, during the dry season, when dwindling food and water can heighten family tensions. One morning near the Semetu Kopjes, we found a pride locked in a lively standoff – hungry cubs clamoring for milk, mothers giving in briefly before retreating in exhaustion. Life in the dry season is no picnic — lions are anxiously waiting for the Great Migration and the feast it promises — but it makes for some incredible wildlife behavior and these cubs were the stars of the show,” explains the photographer. Picture: Bret Saalwaechter
The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2025 were revealed to the public last week.
The winners will be announced at an awards evening in London on 9 December.
Here we bring you some of the hilarious highlights.