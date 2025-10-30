Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

24 hours in pictures, 30 October 2025

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

30 October 2025

09:14 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Cars are submerged in mud following Hurricane Melissa

Cars are submerged in mud following Hurricane Melissa in Petit-Goave, 68km southwest of Port-au-Prince, on October 30, 2025. Hurricane Melissa was moving towards Bermuda on Thursday after ripping a path of destruction through the Caribbean that left at least 20 people dead in Haiti, and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins. (Photo by Clarens SIFFROY / AFP)

Castle Lager Outgoing Tour: South Africa Training Session
Eben Etzebeth of South Africa during the South African national men’s rugby team training session at Latymer Sports Ground on October 29, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Gallo Images)
Ultra orthodox protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem
Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather on a rooftop during a protest rally against the army recruitment bill in Jerusalem, 30 October 2025. According to police, hundreds of thousands of Orthodox Jews were expected to take part in the rally against military conscription. Picture: EPA/ABIR SULTAN
A Masai man walks at Jaws corner
A Masai man walks at Jaws corner in Stone Town, on October 30, 2025. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
People navigate a flooded street on boats
People navigate a flooded street on boats during heavy rains in Hoi An on October 30, 2025. Vietnam’s coastal provinces have been lashed by heavy rains since October 26, with a record of up to 1.7 metres (five feet seven inches) falling over 24 hours. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
Evictions in Johannesburg
Norvena Court Building residents move their furniture after being evicted in Hilbrow in Johannesburg, 30 October 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
France's Corentin Moutet
France’s Corentin Moutet falls on the court and loses one shoe as he plays against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik during their men’s singles match on day three of the Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 29, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Protests following deadly collapse at Novi Sad train station, decrying corruption
A demonstrator carries a wooden cross as several thousand students and citizens take part in a march from Belgrade towards Novi Sad on October 30, 2025, ahead of a mass gathering on Saturday marking the first anniversary of the railway station tragedy. The train-station collapse in the country’s second-largest city, which killed 16 people just months after renovation on November 1, 2024, became a symbol of entrenched corruption — bringing hundreds of thousands to the streets under the “bloody hand” stencil that became its emblem. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)
People rest in the lobby of an office building in Tokyo
People rest in the lobby of an office building in Tokyo on October 30, 2025. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
Supporters react upon the arrival of Rashtriya Janata Dal
Supporters react upon the arrival of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party leader and election candidate Tejashwi Yadav for a rally at a village in Darbhanga on October 30, 2025, ahead of assembly elections in India’s Bihar state. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)
Medical personnel sings to demonstrate
Medical personnel sings to demonstrate against the closing of the Lilas maternity hospital, in Les Lilas, northeastern suburb of Paris, on October 30, 2025. It has supported thousands of women across several generations during pregnancy and childbirth: after 60 years of activity, the Lilas maternity hospital (Seine-Saint-Denis) is closing its doors for financial reasons on October 31, 2025 at 8:00 PM, causing sadness and dismay among patients and staff. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)
Models pose for a photograph
Models pose for a photograph during a cocktail after a private fashion show to launch the SS26 collection by Nigerian designer Kanyinsola Onalaja at Onalaja brand during Lagos Fashion Week in Lagos, on October 29, 2025. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP)

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 29 October 2025

Read more on these topics

gallery News Today photography pictures

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘I’ll give you zero’: Mashatile on the DA’s governance in Western Cape
News Johannesburg being held hostage over R10 billion municipal workers deal
News ‘He loves money a lot’ – Inside Matlala’s relationship with Shadrack Sibiya
News Mchunu said Matlala was ‘a stranger’ to him, Witness C tells commission a different story
News Court rules chief Albert Luthuli’s death was murder, not an accident

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now