24 hours in pictures, 30 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Eben Etzebeth of South Africa during the South African national men’s rugby team training session at Latymer Sports Ground on October 29, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Gallo Images)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather on a rooftop during a protest rally against the army recruitment bill in Jerusalem, 30 October 2025. According to police, hundreds of thousands of Orthodox Jews were expected to take part in the rally against military conscription. Picture: EPA/ABIR SULTAN
A Masai man walks at Jaws corner in Stone Town, on October 30, 2025. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
People navigate a flooded street on boats during heavy rains in Hoi An on October 30, 2025. Vietnam’s coastal provinces have been lashed by heavy rains since October 26, with a record of up to 1.7 metres (five feet seven inches) falling over 24 hours. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
Norvena Court Building residents move their furniture after being evicted in Hilbrow in Johannesburg, 30 October 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
France’s Corentin Moutet falls on the court and loses one shoe as he plays against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik during their men’s singles match on day three of the Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 29, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
A demonstrator carries a wooden cross as several thousand students and citizens take part in a march from Belgrade towards Novi Sad on October 30, 2025, ahead of a mass gathering on Saturday marking the first anniversary of the railway station tragedy. The train-station collapse in the country’s second-largest city, which killed 16 people just months after renovation on November 1, 2024, became a symbol of entrenched corruption — bringing hundreds of thousands to the streets under the “bloody hand” stencil that became its emblem. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)
People rest in the lobby of an office building in Tokyo on October 30, 2025. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
Supporters react upon the arrival of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party leader and election candidate Tejashwi Yadav for a rally at a village in Darbhanga on October 30, 2025, ahead of assembly elections in India’s Bihar state. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)
Medical personnel sings to demonstrate against the closing of the Lilas maternity hospital, in Les Lilas, northeastern suburb of Paris, on October 30, 2025. It has supported thousands of women across several generations during pregnancy and childbirth: after 60 years of activity, the Lilas maternity hospital (Seine-Saint-Denis) is closing its doors for financial reasons on October 31, 2025 at 8:00 PM, causing sadness and dismay among patients and staff. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)
Models pose for a photograph during a cocktail after a private fashion show to launch the SS26 collection by Nigerian designer Kanyinsola Onalaja at Onalaja brand during Lagos Fashion Week in Lagos, on October 29, 2025. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP)
