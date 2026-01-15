Back to school on two wheels: Lethulwazi secondary school pupils cycle to class [VIDEO]

The Department of Roads and Transport has donated bicycles to Lethulwazi Comprehensive Secondary School.

The donation was made during a first-day-of-school visit to Lethulwazi Comprehensive Secondary School by the MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

“What we are more interested in is that there is mobility of these learners from their homes to their school, which is their destination and from school to home,” she said.

“So, we are intervening as a department. We would’ve given them about 50 bicycles through our programme called Shova Kalula; because we really believe that there are kids travelling far and wide and need an intervention from government,” said Diale-Tlabela.

