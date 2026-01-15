Multimedia

Back to school on two wheels: Lethulwazi secondary school pupils cycle to class [VIDEO]

By Carlos Muchave

15 January 2026

The Department of Roads and Transport has donated bicycles to Lethulwazi Comprehensive Secondary School.

Back to school: Kids from Lethulwazi comprehensive school receive bicycles from the department of roads & transport on their first day of school. Picture: Carlos Muchave

Back to school: Kids from Lethulwazi comprehensive school receive bicycles from the department of roads & transport on their first day of school.

The Department of Roads and Transport has donated bicycles to Lethulwazi Comprehensive Secondary School in Ekurhuleni

The donation was made during a first-day-of-school visit to Lethulwazi Comprehensive Secondary School by the MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

“What we are more interested in is that there is mobility of these learners from their homes to their school, which is their destination and from school to home,” she said.

“So, we are intervening as a department. We would’ve given them about 50 bicycles through our programme called Shova Kalula; because we really believe that there are kids travelling far and wide and need an intervention from government,” said Diale-Tlabela.

