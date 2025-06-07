From Mbombela to Salzburg: Sam Sam Spinning at Hangar-7 reopening (VIDEO)

At the heart of the Red Bull Hangar-7 reopening were the people and machines that shape the brand worldwide.

From Mbombela to Salzburg, South African spinner Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane goes international.

The spinner is representing SA at the reopening of Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria.

Sam Sam of South Africa performs at the Red Bull Hangar-7 reopening at Salzburg, Austria, June 4, 2025 Picture: Red Bull Content Pool

The event thrilled spectators with a range of extreme sports.

These ranged from bikes to motorcycle displays, spinning, drifting and a F1 display by Max Verstappen and RB8.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands performs at the Red Bull Hangar-7 reopening at Salzburg, Austria, June 4, 2025. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen drove the championship-winning RB8 in a motorsport display of excellence.

Verstappen said: “I’ve been quite often to Hangar-7 over my life so to me, it is a bit of a homecoming every time.”



Aaron Colton, Connor Zilisch, Dani Pedrosa, Daniel Sanders, Mattias Ekstrom, Max Verstappen, Mike Whiddett, Nani Roma and Samkeliso Thubane. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool

At the heart of the Red Bull Hangar-7 reopening were the people and machines that shape the brand worldwide.

The occasion showcased high-powered motorsport, an airshow by The Flying Bulls, live music, culinary highlights and performances by international Red Bull athletes.

From the outset, Red Bull Hangar-7 has been a meeting place – a stage and a work of art all in one.

WATCH OUR ONE ON ONE WITH SAM SAM

ALSO WATCH: It’s confirmed! Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2025 is coming to Durban