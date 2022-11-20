PICS: Some highlights from the 2022 King of the Whip

Neil McCartney

The 2022 edition of the King of the Whip – Best Whip contest took place at Montecasino on Saturday 19 November.

It drew all the big names in Freestyle motocross including a few international participants.

Recent winner of the Best Whip at the X-Games, Julien Vanstippen from Belgium came out on top after lots of extreme aerial FMX tricks were displayed to the sold out crowd.

See the pictures below: