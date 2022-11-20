PICS: Some highlights from the 2022 King of the Whip

The King of the Whip drew all the big names in Freestyle motocross including a few international participants.
The 2022 edition of the King of the Whip – Best Whip contest took place at Montecasino on Saturday 19 November.
It drew all the big names in Freestyle motocross including a few international participants.
Recent winner of the Best Whip at the X-Games, Julien Vanstippen from Belgium came out on top after lots of extreme aerial FMX tricks were displayed to the sold out crowd.
See the pictures below:
Local favourite 15 year old Ryan Adler during the competition. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
The Jungle Rush FMX KTMs in the pits during the King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Scott Billett airborne during the King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
12 year old Trent Valsecchi takes on the 34 meter jump during the King of the Whip. He is a name to look out for in the world of Freestyle Motocross in the future. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Eventual winner of the contest, Julien Vanstippen doing a “Superman” during the King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Scott Billett during the King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Dallan Goldman during the King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Dalton Venter during the King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
12 year old, Trent Valsecchi signs a fans hat during the King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Eventual winner of the contest, Julien Vanstippen mid air during the King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Julien Vanstippen rides away as another rider is in the air during the King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
The King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Julien Vanstippen from Belgium won the tightly contested competition over all. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
The King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Adam Bac during the King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Garric Pretorius during the King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Winner of King of the Whip, Julien Vanstippen (Centre) with runner up, Dallan Goldman (Left) and Jesse Wright on the right during the King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Eventual winner Julien Vanstippen mid air during the King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Dirco Van Der Westhizen does a burnout during the King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Eventual Winner, Julien Vanstippen mid air during the King of the Whip competition held at Montecasino, 19 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen