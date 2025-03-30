48 hours in pictures, 30 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Noe Roth of Switzerland in action during Training during the Aerials competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, 30 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Women runners Nancy Young (left), Louis Lackay (centre) and Pat Fisher (right) who will take part in her 35th Comrades Marathon, take part in the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) Comrades Women’s 2025 Boot Camp held in Durban over the weekend. This initiative by the (CMA) is part of its commitment to increasing female participation in The Ultimate Human Race. The Comrades Marathon is less than 70 days away. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Israeli Arabs gather to attend prayers during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in a park at the Jaffa beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, 30 March 2025. Eid al-Fitr, one of Islam’s two major holidays, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN Revil Yon and Tammy Higgins from Joburg Ballet perform in DreamScapes, a showcase of three dance works, including Les Sylphides, pictured here 28 March 2025, at the Roodepoort Theatre. The other performances include two world premieres, Kitty Phetla’s The Underworld and Elsewhere and Dane Hurst’s Resonance. DreamScapes runs until 6 April. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen South African Muslims chant slogans in front of the US Consulate during a protest against US and Israel during a rally to mark Al-Quds Day (Jerusalem), a commemoration held annually on the last Friday of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sandton, Johannesburg, on March 28, 2025. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) A nun prays near the Apostolic Palace, where Pope Francis usually delivers the Angelus noon prayer from his studio’s window, in St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 30 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis fires the cannon “Susanna”, 29 March 2025, at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, in protest against unreliable power supply, cable theft and poor service delivery. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen People in traditional clothes take part in a procession to celebrate Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, in Mumbai, India, 30 March 2025. Gudi Padwa is a Hindu festival that falls on the first day of the Chaitra month and marks the beginning of the Lunar Calendar, also known as Panchang, which dictates the dates for all Hindu festivals. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI Hindu devotees take part in the ‘Pahchare Chariot festival’ in Kathmandu on March 30, 2025. (Photo by Prakash Mathema / AFP) Horsemen ride their horses during the Durbar festival marking the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, 30 March 2025. Durbar festival is a cultural, religious and equestrian festival of the ancient Hausa Kingdom, and coincides with Eid al-Fitr, one of Islam’s two major holidays that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. Picture: EPA-EFE/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE Muslims perform prayers during the holiday of Eid al-Fitr under the roof of the Dora Park in Turin, Italy, 30 March 2025. Eid al-Fitr, one of Islam’s two major holidays, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha of Canada perform during the Ice Dance Free Dance Program of the ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 29 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea performs during the Men’s Free Program of the ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 29 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER Israeli Arab women attend prayers during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in a park at the Jaffa beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, 30 March 2025. Eid al-Fitr, one of Islam’s two major holidays, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar, 30 March 2025. More than 1,600 people have been killed and thousands injured after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country on 28 March, according to the Myanmar government. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER A young Newcastle United fan carries a homemade trophy during Carabao Cup celebrations in Newcastle, Britain, 29 March 2025. Newcastle United beat Liverpool 2-1 to win the 2025 Carabao Cup, their first domestic trophy for 70 years. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 26 March 2025