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24 hours in pictures, 29 April 2026

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

6 minute read

29 April 2026

07:13 pm

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Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

An employee of Basra Oil Company

An employee of Basra Oil Company, inspects the Nahr Bin Umar Oil and Gas Field on the outskirts of the southern Iraqi city of Basra on April 29, 2026. Earlier this month, Baghdad said it had reached “understandings” with the United States and Iran to reduce the impact of the Hormuz blockade on Iraqi oil exports. (Photo by HUSSEIN FALEH / AFP)

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March and March against illegal immigrants
Protesters march through the streets of Joburg, 29 April 2026, against undocumented and illegal migrants organised by “March and March” movement. March and March is a citizen-led movemebt advocating for stronger immigration enforcement and protecting opportunities for South African citizen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Congo-Brazzaville's President Denis Sassou N'Guesso (L) arrives
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Congo-Brazzaville’s President Denis Sassou N’Guesso (L) arrives for a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on April 29, 2026. (Photo by Sergei KARPUKHIN / POOL / AFP)
wildfire on the military training ground near
This photograph shows a wildfire on the military training ground near ‘t Harde and the Veluwe forest, on April 29, 2026. (Photo by Bram Van De Biezen / ANP / AFP)
Bellarmine Mugabe And Co-Accused Return To Court For Sentencing
Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze appear at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court for sentencing on April 29, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The suspects face charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice, after allegedly shooting and injuring a gardener at Mugabe’s upmarket property in Hyde Park. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
A cyclist rides near the Gazometro
A cyclist rides near the Gazometro (also known as the Gasometer) in the industrial part of Rome’s Ostiense neighborhood on April 29, 2026. Built by the Genoese company Ansaldo in 1937, the Gazometro was the largest gasometer in Italy. As methane gas became widespread, the use of town gas gradually disappeared, and so did gasometers. After its decommissioning, the massive metal structure remained standing, representing an important example of industrial archaeology and continues to be part of the city skyline. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
an Israeli tanks driving along the road
This photograph taken from the northern Israel shows an Israeli tanks driving along the road between destroyed houses in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel, on April 29, 2026. Lebanon’s army said on April 29 that one of its soldiers was among two people killed in an Israeli strike in the country’s south, the latest deadly raid despite a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)
Artists perform during Solo Menari 2026
Artists perform during Solo Menari 2026, an annual dance festival held to mark the International Dance Day in Surakarta, known as Solo, Central Java on April 29, 2026. (Photo by Dika / AFP)
A tourist looks on as she takes shelter
A tourist looks on as she takes shelter under a sheet during rainfall while waiting to attend evening prayers at Dashashwamedh ghat along the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi on April 29, 2026. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)
the rescued humpback whale
Aerial photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows the rescued humpback whale in a special barge along the Danish coastline enroute back to the North Sea after it beached on a sandbank near the city of Luebeck, in late March. German rescuers on April 28 hauled the stranded humpback whale into a special boat due to carry it to deeper waters, in the latest attempt to free the cetacean whose ordeal has captured hearts in Germany for weeks. The whale, dubbed “Timmy” by German media, and its struggle for survival have gripped the country since it beached on a sandbank near the city of Luebeck, far from its natural habitat in late March. (Photo by Philip Dulian / dpa / AFP)
Deutsche Post delivery staff member Andrea Bunar
Deutsche Post delivery staff member Andrea Bunar manoeuvers her vessel as she makes the season opening delivery tour of the Spreewald barge postal delivery service on April 29, 2026. Mail delivery by barge has a 129-year-old tradition in the Spreewald region. Every week, more than 600 letters, registered mail and postcards as well as around 80 parcels are delivered across the river, as many of the 65 households in Lehde do not have a direct road connection, according to German postal service Deutsche Post. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
The sun rises behind a building under construction in Offenbach
The sun rises behind a building under construction in Offenbach, western Germany, on April 29, 2026. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Protesters hold Palestinian and Occitanie flags
Protesters hold Palestinian and Occitanie flags and a placard reading “No nazis in our city” as they demonstrate in front of the medieval citadel at the call of “Nous Carcassonne” collective against the decisions taken by Carcassonne’s ‘Rassemblement National’ newly elected mayor, in Carcassonne, southwestern France on April 29, 2026. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP)
Aerial view taken as people attend the mass burial of the victims of a highway bombing
Aerial view taken as people attend the mass burial of the victims of a highway bombing at the local cemetery in Cajibio, Cauca department, Colombia on April 28, 2026. A dozen of the overall 21 victims lived in the municipality of Cajibio. The attack, the country’s deadliest bomb attack on civilians in decades, comes in the run-up to key elections. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 28 April 2026

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