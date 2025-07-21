24 hours in pictures, 21 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Team South Africa competes in the preliminary round of the team technical artistic swimming event during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on July 21, 2025. (Photo by FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT / AFP)
Umthambeka section residents barricade Joe Slovo Street at Tembisa in Ekhuruleni, 21 July 2025, with rocks over fixed electricity tariffs. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
People fly kites in Progreso, Mexico, 20 July 2025. The sky was filled with kites during the third annual festival of kites, many over 15 meters long. Picture: EPA/LORENZO HERNANDEZ
Tiffany Meek appear at Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court for bail hearing in the murder case of her son Jayden-Lee Meek (11), on July 21, 2025 in Roodepoort, South Africa. It is reported that Jayden-Lee Meek (11) was found dead, half-naked with multiple bruises on his body outside his home in Fleurhof on 14 May. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
A person performs a bicycle stunt during the Red Bull Pura Calle (Red Bull Pure Street) event held to celebrate World BMX Freestyle Day, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 20 July 2025. Picture: EPA/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS
Several bathers, some carrying surfboards, walk along the shore at La Concha beach in San Sebastian, Spain, 21 July 2025. Picture: EPA/JUAN HERRERO
Riley Norton (captain) of the Junior Springboks with the trophy during the South Africa U20 national men’s team arrival and media conference at OR Tambo International Airport on July 21, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Travelers at the departure hall at Schiphol Airport, The Netherlands, 21 July 2025. With the start of the nationwide summer holiday period in the Netherlands, the airport expects to handle 13 million travelers by the end of August. Picture: EPA/DINGENA MOL
US singer Jennifer Lopez (C) performs during a concert as part of her ‘Up All Night Live Tour’ at the MVM Dome in Budapest, Hungary, 20 July 2025 (issued 21 July 2025). Picture: EPA/PETER LAKATOS
People attend the Florida Supercon 2025 event at the Miami Beach Convention Center, in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 20 July 2024. Florida Supercon 2025 is an event for fans of comic books, anime, video games, sci-fi, and general pop culture. Picture: EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Dead fish is seen at West Beach as South Australia’s experiencing algal bloom crisis, Adelaide, Australia, 21 July 2025. A toxic algal bloom has been affecting South Australia’s coastline, severely impacting marine wildlife and causing discolored water, foam, and multiple fish deaths. Picture: EPA/MATT TURNER
Ukrainian rescuers hide themselves in a shelter during an air-raid alarm, near the site of a drone strike on a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 July 2025, amid the Russian invasion. At least two people died and 15 people were injured after Russian forces launched an overnight large-scale combined attack with at least 24 missiles and 426 drones across Ukraine, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reported. Picture: EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Aircraft of the Colombian Aerospace Force (FAC) participate in the Independence Day parade in Bogota, Colombia, 20 July 2025. Colombia declared its independence from Spanish rule on 20 July 1810, beginning the country’s emancipation process. Picture: EPA/CARLOS ORTEGA
(L-R) The Royal Family of Belgium, Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, Queen Mathilde, King Philippe, Princess Elisabeth, and Prince Emmanuel, descend the stairs of St. Michael & St. Gudula Cathedral after the Te Deum Mass celebrating Belgium’s National Day in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2025. Picture: EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
