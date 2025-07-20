PICTURES: The best of aerial photography 2025

The International Aerial Photographer Of The Year winners have been announced.
This images was awarded the Aerial Photograph of the Year. It features anti-crepuscular rays at Cono de Arita, La Puna, Argentina. Picture: Ignacio Palacios/The Inaugural International Aerial Photographer of the Year
One-hundred-and-one photographs have been honoured and selected to appear in the inaugural annual book that recognises the best of aerial photography.
Here we bring you a selection of images that stood above the rest.
Pictures courtesy of The International Aerial Photographer of the Year.