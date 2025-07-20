PICTURES: The best of aerial photography 2025

The International Aerial Photographer Of The Year winners have been announced.

This images was awarded the Aerial Photograph of the Year. It features anti-crepuscular rays at Cono de Arita, La Puna, Argentina. Picture: Ignacio Palacios/The Inaugural International Aerial Photographer of the Year

One-hundred-and-one photographs have been honoured and selected to appear in the inaugural annual book that recognises the best of aerial photography.

Here we bring you a selection of images that stood above the rest.

Pictures courtesy of The International Aerial Photographer of the Year.

Nearly 24 hours after the start of the 9 July 2023 Litli-Hrutur eruption in Iceland, this three image panoramic showcases the newly former cinder cone and associated lava river. Picture: Mike Mezeul II/The Inaugural International Aerial Photographer of the Year

Flamingos and pelicans. Picture: David Swindler/The Inaugural International Aerial Photographer of the Year

Planting rows and irrigation lines in the harsh and challenging environment of the Australian outback at Menindee Lakes. Picture: Brian Ellwood/The Inaugural International Aerial Photographer of the Year

Three bridges in Huzhou, China. Picture: Vitaly Golovatyuk/The Inaugural International Aerial Photographer of the Year

A small fever of cownose rays stirring up sand along their travels. Taken in Southampton, New York. Joanna Steidle was awarded first place in the Aerial Photographer of the Year Awards. Picture: Joanna Steidle/The Inaugural International Aerial Photographer of the Year

The salt lakes of Western Australia. Hutt Lagoon’s Pink Lake. Picture: Daniela Tommasi/The Inaugural International Aerial Photographer of the Year

A team of four rowing men heating up for a race in the Yarkon River. Picture: Gilad Topaz/The Inaugural International Aerial Photographer of the Year

Muskoka, Canada landscape. Picture: Rakesh Baro/The Inaugural International Aerial Photographer of the Year

Swimmers in the frozen Baltic Sea. After a short trip in an icebreaker passengers are given an opportunity to swim the freezing cold waters. Picture: Gilad Topaz/The Inaugural International Aerial Photographer of the Year

