Life With Londie London: Brother Mongezi Zulu reveals what viewers don’t know about the family

Londie London's brother, Mongezi, talks family dynamics, the pressures of fame, and what he learned about himself filming Life With Londie.

For as long as Londie London has been in the public eye, her family has existed largely in the background.

Known and speculated about, but rarely heard from directly. That changes with Life With Londie, the fly-on-the-wall reality series now airing on Mzansi Magic every Thursday.

The show follows Londie as she navigates motherhood, music, business and the quieter work of rebuilding. And, for the first time, it brings her family into the frame too.

Among them is her brother, Mongezi Zulu. He recently spoke to Mzansi Magic about what it was like to trade the sidelines for a camera, what people get wrong about the Zulu family, and what he wants the world to know about the woman behind the name.

Why he said yes to the cameras

Life With Londie star Mongezi Zulu Picture: Supplied, Mzansi Magic

Mongezi’s decision to participate in the show was not just about supporting his sister. It was, he says, about being seen on his own terms.

“I said yes because it gave people an opportunity to see the real me. A lot of people know my sister and have assumptions about our family, but this was a chance to show who I am beyond social media and beyond being Londie’s brother. I also saw it as an opportunity to grow and tell my story authentically,” he said.

It is a distinction that matters to him. Having a famous sibling can be a double-edged thing: proximity to the spotlight without any control over what that light illuminates.

A relationship is built on love, respect and honesty

Mongezi’s answer about his relationship with Londie is grounded in something durable.

“Our relationship is built on love, respect and honesty. She’s not only my sister but also someone I can learn from. We support each other through the good and bad times and family has always been important to us.”

And what about the version of Londie that viewers might not expect?

“People see the glamorous side of her life, but what might surprise them is how family-oriented she is. She’s very hands-on when it comes to the people she loves and always makes time for family despite her busy schedule.”

He describes her as someone who was always determined. “Even before any of this, she knew what she wanted and worked hard for it. She’s always had a strong personality and a big heart.”

The reality of reality TV

Stepping in front of a camera that never switches off is a different kind of exposure, and Mongezi is candid about what the Life with Londie experience demanded of him.

“Filming was exciting but also eye-opening. Cameras capture a lot and you have to be comfortable being vulnerable. It taught me to be more aware of myself while still staying authentic.”

Watching it back, he says, brought its own strange reward. “It’s a strange but rewarding experience. Sometimes you see things from a different perspective and notice moments you missed while living them. It also reminds you how much you’ve grown.”

Mongezi Zulu has spent years being known simply as Londie London’s brother. Now, with ‘Life With Londie’ airing on Mzansi Magic every Thursday at 8pm, he is stepping into the spotlight on his own terms – and he has a lot to say. Picture: Supplied, Mzansi Magic

“I’ve learned that I’m more resilient than I thought. I also realised how important it is to stay true to who I am, regardless of public opinion or outside pressure.”

On navigating fame by association

Growing up alongside a sister who would go on to become a public figure is not the kind of childhood experience you can fully prepare for.

“It comes with both opportunities and challenges. I’ve had access to experiences and people I might not have met otherwise, but it has also pushed me to work hard to create my own identity and make sure people know me for my own achievements.”

The assumptions, he says, have been the harder part to navigate.

“I’ve learned that people will always have opinions, especially when you’re in the public eye. I don’t spend too much time trying to change everyone’s mind. I focus on living my truth and allowing people to form their opinions based on who I actually am.”

His ambitions beyond the show

Life With Londie is not Mongezi’s ceiling. It is, if anything, a launchpad, and he is clear-eyed about where he wants to go next.

“I want to continue building my brand in media, content creation and television,” he says. “I enjoy storytelling and creating content that connects with people. I also want to expand into bigger opportunities behind and in front of the camera.”

The advice he and his sister have exchanged over the years turns out to be a tidy summary of how both of them seem to move through the world: “Stay true to ourselves and never let outside opinions define who we are. Success comes and goes, but character lasts.”

@mzansimagictv What would you have done? If you were in her shoes 👀 Catch Episode 3 of #LifeWithLondieLondon on DStvCatchUp. ♬ original sound – Mzansi Magic

Life With Londie airs on Mzansi Magic every Thursday at 8 pm.