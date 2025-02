PICTURES: Pooches put their best paw forward at Wesminster Dog Show

From long haired to short, from prim and proper to goofy, more than 2 500 dogs in 201 breeds and varieties took part in the 149th Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Pug dogs rest during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. Picture: Andres Kudacki/Getty Images/AFP

Here we look at some of this year’s most prized pooches. A Chinese Crested dog runs during the agility competition at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) A handler grooms a Poodle. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) Detail of the tail of a Basenji as it prepares to compete. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) Bedlington Terrier dogs look on after a competition. Picture: Andres Kudacki/Getty Images/AFP Dogs get ready to run. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) Owner and handler Katie Bernardin poses with her Giant Schnauzer, Monty, Best in Show winner. Picture: Andres Kudacki/Getty Images/AFP A Bichon Frise is seen being in the judging area. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) A dog runs during the agility competition. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) A Dogue de Bordeaux looks on during a contest. Picture: Andres Kudacki/Getty Images/AFP A handler grooms a Samoyed dog. Picture: Andres Kudacki/Getty Images/AFP Dogs rest in their kennels. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) PICTURES: Joburg welcomes largest Hindu temple in southern hemisphere