PICTURES: Behind the scenes at the Pinocchio pantomime

Picture of Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

7 minute read

12 December 2025

04:37 pm

This year Janice Honeyman brings Carlo Collodi’s classic Pinocchio to life.

Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime

Tiaan Rautenbach, as Dame Arletti Spaghetti. The show runs until 24 December at the Joburg Theatre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

As the 38th annual edition of Janice Honeyman’s Pantomime plays out on the Nelson Mandela Stage of the Joburg Theatre, photographer Michel Bega went backstage to capture the behind the scenes shenanigans of the playful characters.

Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Yahto Kraft prepares his outfit in the dressing rooms before beginner’s call. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Constance Pheeha working on a wig backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Brian Ngobese. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Zanele Matenji (front left), Caroline Mokwena (centre left), Florah Mothiba (centre right) and Sibongile Ndaba (front) working in the costume room. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Katlego Nche prepares for his role as Pinocchio backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
(From left) Jordyn Schaefer, Sandi Dlangalala, Gina Shmukler and Jordan Rogers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Luciano Zuppa. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Bo Molefe makes last minute make-up touch-ups. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Donovan Yaards. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Katlego Nche, who performs as Pinocchio rehearses backstage. Pinocchio’s journey takes him through wild adventures, featuring circus magic, puppet shows, pirate ships, techno-trains, and a lively cast of unforgettable characters, including Jiminy Cricket and the cheeky Pussy Galore. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Katlego Nche prepares for his role as Pinocchio backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Virtuous Kandemiri adjust her hat backstage during a performance. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Bo Molefe takes a breather through the “arm-hole” of his Minion costume. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Inge Lochner. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Jordan Rogers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Micah Stojakovic. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
A cast member in costume backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Brenda Radloff, as the Fox. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Camilla Waldman, as the Cat. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Donovan Yaards. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Cast members wait in the wings during a performance. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Tiaan Rautenbach, as Dame Arletti Spaghetti. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Jordyn Schaefer adjusts her wig. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Yahto Kraft does a last minute costume check on his dinosaur costume. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Donovan Yaards reacts backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Jordan Rogers makes a costume change. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Mark Richardson. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Janice Honeyman's Pinocchio Pantomime
Cast members wait in the wings before heading out on stage. The creative team includes musical director Dale Ray, costume designer Mariska Meyer, lighting designer Johan Ferreira, production designer Andrew Timm, set designer Enos Ramoroko, sound designer Akhona Bozo and choreographer Khaya Ndlovu. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

