PICTURES: Behind the scenes at the Pinocchio pantomime

This year Janice Honeyman brings Carlo Collodi’s classic Pinocchio to life.

As the 38th annual edition of Janice Honeyman’s Pantomime plays out on the Nelson Mandela Stage of the Joburg Theatre, photographer Michel Bega went backstage to capture the behind the scenes shenanigans of the playful characters.

Yahto Kraft prepares his outfit in the dressing rooms before beginner’s call. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Constance Pheeha working on a wig backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Brian Ngobese. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Zanele Matenji (front left), Caroline Mokwena (centre left), Florah Mothiba (centre right) and Sibongile Ndaba (front) working in the costume room. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Katlego Nche prepares for his role as Pinocchio backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

(From left) Jordyn Schaefer, Sandi Dlangalala, Gina Shmukler and Jordan Rogers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Luciano Zuppa. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Bo Molefe makes last minute make-up touch-ups. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Donovan Yaards. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Katlego Nche, who performs as Pinocchio rehearses backstage. Pinocchio’s journey takes him through wild adventures, featuring circus magic, puppet shows, pirate ships, techno-trains, and a lively cast of unforgettable characters, including Jiminy Cricket and the cheeky Pussy Galore. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Katlego Nche prepares for his role as Pinocchio backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Virtuous Kandemiri adjust her hat backstage during a performance. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Bo Molefe takes a breather through the “arm-hole” of his Minion costume. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Inge Lochner. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Jordan Rogers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Micah Stojakovic. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A cast member in costume backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Brenda Radloff, as the Fox. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Camilla Waldman, as the Cat. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Donovan Yaards. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Cast members wait in the wings during a performance. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Tiaan Rautenbach, as Dame Arletti Spaghetti. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Jordyn Schaefer adjusts her wig. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Yahto Kraft does a last minute costume check on his dinosaur costume. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Donovan Yaards reacts backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Jordan Rogers makes a costume change. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Mark Richardson. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Cast members wait in the wings before heading out on stage. The creative team includes musical director Dale Ray, costume designer Mariska Meyer, lighting designer Johan Ferreira, production designer Andrew Timm, set designer Enos Ramoroko, sound designer Akhona Bozo and choreographer Khaya Ndlovu. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

