Andline Bhala on capturing the beautiful side of South Africa

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

With most people possessing a smartphone, it’s easy for us mere civilians to be naïve in thinking that we can take a photo better than a photographer who has a trained eye.

But great photography is something akin to a calling: many are called, but few a chosen.

Renowned snapper Andile Bhala is one of the chosen ones. He was recently announced as one of Fujifilm’s South African ambassadors, alongside Jon Kerrin and Coco Van Oppens.

“I will be doing a few workshops, talks and showing a few of the bodies of work I have been working on and the ones I’m working on right now,” Bhala tells The Citizen.

“My favourite camera has always been the one on my hand because at some point I used to spend a lot more time with my camera than I would with anyone, I’m really honoured to be part of the 2023-2024 program”

Kasi stall: An image by Andile Bhala of a fruit and veggie stall in the township.

“It means my work is improving and brands see a need for brand alignment. I respect them for giving me the opportunity to be part of the program. This will present my work to a wider audience.”

A storyteller

Bhala is a documentary and street portrait photographer based in Soweto. His work focuses on the beautiful, positive and motivational side of Mzansi.

Most of his photography is done in Soweto and around Johannesburg’s business district. But the common threads in his images are the essence of the subject’s core and the perfect balance in lighting.

Hood Life: A photo by Andile Bhala capturing a moment in a South African township.

“My works focus a lot on social justice and social issues. Photography allows me to observe and document life in all aspects of grandeur, and the minutiae tenderness and joys of being,” he says.

“Through the works, I seek to find myself and continue to learn from the streets. I’m drawn to moments that tell stories of dualities and contrasts of life in South Africa. The rawness of the streets is integral to the work. I try not to manipulate the image. The reality in the image must not be lost.”

Inspired work

Music inspires him, so much that sometimes he prefers to be zoned out in his headphones while capturing various moments.

“Music has influenced how I photograph. I do a dangerous dance of making images while dancing to music either with headphones or at an event. What musicians sing about sometimes inspired projects I work on,” the lens man shares.

In her glory: Thandiswa Mazwai captured on stage by Andile Bhala.

“My whole photography career is me trying to prove to myself that I’m Pro kid, Nothende , Thandiswa Mazwai, Zuluboy, Busi Mhlongo , Brenda Fassie, Mo Molemi , Zola , Mandisi Dyantyis and H2O to name a few.”

Bhala is passionate about development and sharing his skill with younger photographers.

Blowing: Jazz musician Mandisi Dyantyis captured by Andile Bhala.

“If we move as a collective, we are powerful. Alone, I am weak with the illusion of power. So we’re always trying to find meaning on what we’re doing for a living. I’m hoping my greatest work is in the future, and if I have plugged 4 in 10 people then my career had meaning.”

