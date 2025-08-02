PICTURES: Cosplay feast at Comic Con San Diego

With Comic Con Africa coming up later this month in Johannesburg, we take a look at some of the best costumes at last week's Comic Con San Diego.
Comic Con San Diego is considered to be the flagship event of the industry, having been founded in 1970.
Over 130 000 attendees stream into the San Diego Convention Centre annually to quell their geeky desires at the comic book, science-fiction and fantasy convention.
Cosplay forms a large part of the fair – the act involves dressing up in costumes, often skillfully made by the cosplayers themselves, and being seen at the event.
