PICTURES: Cosplay feast at Comic Con San Diego

Compiled by Michel Bega

2 August 2025

With Comic Con Africa coming up later this month in Johannesburg, we take a look at some of the best costumes at last week's Comic Con San Diego.

Comic-Con International San Diego

A group of Red Sonja cosplayers pose during Day 1 of 2025 Comic-Con International on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Comic Con San Diego is considered to be the flagship event of the industry, having been founded in 1970.

Over 130 000 attendees stream into the San Diego Convention Centre annually to quell their geeky desires at the comic book, science-fiction and fantasy convention.

Cosplay forms a large part of the fair – the act involves dressing up in costumes, often skillfully made by the cosplayers themselves, and being seen at the event.

Comic-Con International San Diego
A cosplayer dressed as X-Men’s Magik. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
Back To The Future cosplayers Natalie Nielsen as Doc Brown (L) and Mae Catt as Marty McFly. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
A cosplayer dressed as Dani from “Midsommar”. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
(Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
Harley Quinn cosplayer Audrey Church. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
A cosplayer dressed as Maleficent. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
Star Wars cosplayers Vic Silva as Boba Fett (L) and Mercedes Anderson as Princess Leia. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
(L-R) Flintstones cosplayers Lucy Capuchino as Betty, Miguel Capuchino as Barney, Shawn Richter as Bam-Bam, Lisa Lower-Richter as Pebbles, Shelly Grace as Wilma, and Ed Gonzales as Fred. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
Cosplayers dressed as Ghostface from “Scream”. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
Cosplayer dressed as The Scarlet Witch. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
A cosplayer dressed as The Mad Hatter. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
A cosplayers dressed as Bender. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
Star Wars cosplayer Justin Wu. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
A group of DC cosplayers pose for a group photo. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
Fantastic Four cosplayer Lisa Lower-Richter as Galactus poses at the Marvel booth. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
Fallout cosplayer Rebecca Eusey as a Wastelander. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
A Deadpool cosplayer drives through the Gaslamp District. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Comic-Con International San Diego
A group of Star Wars cosplayers pose for photos. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

