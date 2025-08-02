PICTURES: Cosplay feast at Comic Con San Diego

With Comic Con Africa coming up later this month in Johannesburg, we take a look at some of the best costumes at last week's Comic Con San Diego.

Comic Con San Diego is considered to be the flagship event of the industry, having been founded in 1970.

Over 130 000 attendees stream into the San Diego Convention Centre annually to quell their geeky desires at the comic book, science-fiction and fantasy convention.

Cosplay forms a large part of the fair – the act involves dressing up in costumes, often skillfully made by the cosplayers themselves, and being seen at the event.

A cosplayer dressed as X-Men’s Magik. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Back To The Future cosplayers Natalie Nielsen as Doc Brown (L) and Mae Catt as Marty McFly. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

A cosplayer dressed as Dani from “Midsommar”. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

(Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Harley Quinn cosplayer Audrey Church. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

A cosplayer dressed as Maleficent. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Star Wars cosplayers Vic Silva as Boba Fett (L) and Mercedes Anderson as Princess Leia. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

(L-R) Flintstones cosplayers Lucy Capuchino as Betty, Miguel Capuchino as Barney, Shawn Richter as Bam-Bam, Lisa Lower-Richter as Pebbles, Shelly Grace as Wilma, and Ed Gonzales as Fred. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Cosplayers dressed as Ghostface from “Scream”. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Cosplayer dressed as The Scarlet Witch. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A cosplayer dressed as The Mad Hatter. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A cosplayers dressed as Bender. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Star Wars cosplayer Justin Wu. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

A group of DC cosplayers pose for a group photo. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Fantastic Four cosplayer Lisa Lower-Richter as Galactus poses at the Marvel booth. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Fallout cosplayer Rebecca Eusey as a Wastelander. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

A Deadpool cosplayer drives through the Gaslamp District. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

A group of Star Wars cosplayers pose for photos. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

PICTURES: Jonathan Roxmouth and Egoli orchestra shine on Broadway favourites