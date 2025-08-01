24 hours in pictures, 1 August 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Congress activists burn an effigy of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they protest against the Indo-US trade deal, after the former imposed 25 percent tariffs on Indian goods, during a demonstration in Kolkata on August 1, 2025. President Trump labelled Russia and US ally India “dead economies,” indicating that his threat to ramp up tariffs on New Delhi will now go ahead. India will face 25 percent tariffs while also announcing an unspecified “penalty” over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian weapons and energy. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
Participants attend the launch of Ghana’s Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Act at the Accra International Conference Centre, in Accra, Ghana, 31 July 2025. 31 July marks the official launch of Ghana’s Affirmative Action Act which was passed a year ago by Ghana’s Parliament. Ghana’s Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Act, 2024, mandates a minimum of 30 percent women’s representation across public institutions, increasing to 50 percent by 2030. It also introduces penalties for non-compliance, tax incentives for private sector adherence, and applies to political parties, trade unions, the judiciary, and public agencies. Picture: EPA/FRANK KPORFOR
Cowboy boots are seen at the Rio of Mercedes cowboy boot factory, on July 31, 2025, in Mercedes, Texas. In an unusual consequence of Donald Trump’s tariffs, cowboy boots “made in the USA” will suffer from the 30% tariff due to come into force on August 1 targeting South Africa, which produces the overwhelming majority of the ostrich leather so prized for these boots. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)
(L-R) Silver medallist South Africa’s swimmer Pieter Coetze, gold medallist Hungary’s swimmer Hubert Kos and bronze medallist France’s swimmer Yohann Ndoye-Brouard celebrate on the podium of the men’s 200m backstroke swimming event during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on August 1, 2025. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
This handout photo taken over Gaza and released on August 1, 2025 by the Spanish Ministry of Defence shows the release of humanitarian aid from a Spanish Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas airplane over Gaza. (Photo by HANDOUT / Spain Defence Ministry / AFP)
Festival-goers attend the first day of the Pol’and’Rock Festival in Czaplinek, north-western Poland, 31 July 2025. The festival will run until 02 August. Picture: EPA/JERZY MUSZYNSKI
A fisherman smokes a beedi, a hand-rolled cigarette, as he rests inside his boat on the banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi on August 1, 2025. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
Hot air balloons are prepared to participate during the celebration of the XXV International Hot Air Balloon Regatta ‘Haro, capital of Rioja’ and the XLI Spanish Aerostation Championship, in Haro, La Rioja, Spain, 31 July 2025. The events take place from 30 July to 03 August. Picture: EPA/RAQUEL MANZANARES
Members of the Gumatj clan of the Yolngu people from north-eastern Arnhem Land perform the Bunggul traditional dance during the 25th annual Garma Festival in Gulkula, Northern Territory, Australia, 01 August 2025. Garma Festival, Australia’s most significant Indigenous cultural gathering, is held each year on Yolu Country in northeast Arnhem Land, uniting ceremony, community, and national dialogue as it celebrates a significant 25-year milestone in 2025. Picture: EPA/JAMES ROSS
Soldiers of the Croatian Armed Forces take part in a military parade in Zagreb, Croatia, 31 July 2025. Croatia marked the 30th anniversary of Operation Storm, the last major battle of the Croatian War of Independence in August 1995, with a military parade featuring more than 3,500 soldiers and several hundred military vehicles. Picture: EPA/ANTONIO BAT
A cosplayer in the character of Zhuge Liang of a video game poses during ChinaJoy, known as China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre in Shanghai on August 1, 2025. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 31 July 2025