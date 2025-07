PICTURES: Durban July fashion, from the classic to the outrageous

Alongside the pinnacle of South African horseracing, fashion pundits put their best foot forward showcasing various stunning designs at the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

General view during the Hollywoodbets Durban July at Greyville Racecourse on July 05, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)