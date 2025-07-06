48 hours in pictures, 6 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
South African supporters cheer in the stands ahead of the international rugby union Test match between South Africa and Italy at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria on July 5, 2025. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
A lady canoeing down a flooded street in the Southern Suburbs on July 04, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that a yellow level four warning for disruptive rainfall has been issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS). (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
A member of the Syrian emergency services battles the flames at the site of a wildfire in Qastal Maaf area of Latakia countryside, Syria, 05 July 2025. According to the Syrian Civil Defense, Syrian firefighters, with the assistance of Turkish helicopters and fire brigades, are battling the widespread fire for the third consecutive day that broke out in the Qastal Maaf area in the Latakia countryside and forced the evacuation of dozens of families. Picture: EPA/AHMAD FALLAHA
Liam Gallagher, lead singer of British rock band Oasis performs on stage at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on July 4, 2025, during the opening concert of their highly anticipated reunion tour nearly 16 years after last performing together. Two consecutive nights of concerts at the Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital mark the start of a 41-date run of gigs spanning the world. (Photo by AFP stringer / AFP)
Revellers gather underneath a balcony as a bucket of water is thrown on them during the “Chupinazo” (rocket launch) marking the official start of the San Fermin Festival in Plaza Consistorial outside the Town Hall of Pamplona in northern Spain on July 6, 2025. Thousands of people every year attend the week-long festival and its famous ‘encierros’ (bull runs) in which six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. evey day starting July 7, to run from their corral to the bullring through the narrow streets of the old town over an 850 meters (yard) course while runners ahead of them try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)
Tennis fans look at a phone at the Centre Court of the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 05 July 2025. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
A protester wearing a mask depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with an elongated nose, evoking the literary character Pinocchio, poses during an anti-government protest calling for action to secure the release of Israeli hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip by Palestinian militants since the 2023 October 7 attacks, outside the Israeli Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on July 5, 2025. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)
Fans cheer as the pack rides by during the 1st stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 184.9km in Lille Metropole, France, 05 July 2025. Picture: EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Puppeteers operate a life-sized gorilla during a performance of ‘The Herds’ at Pennington Flash in Greater Manchester, Britain, 05 July 2025. ‘The Herds’ is a dramatization of the climate crisis using puppets that travel 20,000 kilometers from the Congo Basin to the Arctic Circle, symbolizing animals fleeing climate disaster. ‘The Herds’ appears in Manchester from 3 to 5 July as part of the Manchester International Festival. Picture: EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN
French riot police stand guard as activists demonstrate against the A69 highway project between Toulouse and Castres, near Castres, France, 05 July 2025. The administrative appeal court in Toulouse authorized the resumption of construction work on the controversial motorway project in May 2025, following a three-month halt. Picture: EPA/YOAN VALAT
Jockey Craig Zackey celebrates with The Real Prince after winning the Hollywoodbets Durban July at Greyville Racecourse on July 05, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
General view during the Hollywoodbets Durban July at Greyville Racecourse on July 05, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Sello Seitlholo (Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation) taking the lead in a clean-up campaign of Kaalspruit River in Thembisa on July 04, 2025 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The clean-up is part of the Department of Water and Sanitation flagship, Clear Rivers Campaign, a national initiative that urges all South Africans to help protect and restore rivers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Tibetan Buddhism spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (L) speaks with US actor Richard Gere during the spiritual leader’s 90th birthday celebrations at Tibetans’ main temple of Tsuglagkhang at McLeod Ganj, near Dharamsala, India, 06 July 2025. Picture: EPA/HARISH TYAGI
