By AFP

They were among 68 000 young men and women who underwent the rite of passage in Limpopo. Photographer Lucas Ledwaba was there to document the occasion. Pictures by AFP

Young men who have previously undergone the initiation rites sing in celebration as a new group comes of age. Those who have previously undergone the rite of passage participate in performing daily chores and taking care of initiates until the last day of the initiation.

An initiate looks on during a ceremony.

A community member blows on a whistle during a ceremony. Community members dress up in traditional costumes and paint their bodies in different kinds of paint during the festivities to welcome back initiates.

An initiates’ body is draped with strings attached with sweets during their passing out ceremony. The sweets symbolise the spirit of celebration that accompanies the ceremony.

Women perform the traditional Venda women’s greeting called ‘hu luvha’ which is a sign of respect and humility, during a ceremony in Elim.

Initiates are driven to their individual homes after the formal group ceremony where scores of community members gather to welcome back the entire entourage to the village. Families hold individual feasts for returned initiates at home after the big formal community ceremony.

Initiates line up to be welcomed back home during a ceremony in Elim.

