Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

PICTURES: Is the Cape Town Cycle Tour the world’s most beautiful race?

Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

14 Mar 2025

11:00 am

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Table Mountain, these pictures suggest that it just might be.

Cape Town Cycle Tour

Cape Town boasts over 450km of dedicated cycling lanes, making it one of the most bike-friendly cities in the world. Picture: Sam Clark

Last Sunday close to 28 000 entrants took to the streets of Cape Town for the 47th Cape Town Cycle Tour.

The event is the world’s largest timed cycling event, winding through Cape Town’s most picturesque streets.

Cyclists are treated to open roads, free of traffic, as they make their way through some of the most popular tourist attractions in the world, around the Cape Peninsula, with the ocean on one side and towering mountains on the other.

The route passes notable attractions such as the Cape Town Castle, Nelson Mandela Boulevard, Newlands Forest, Simonstown, the Cape Point Nature Reserve, Fishhoek, Chapman’s Peak, Camp’s Bay, Clifton and Sea Point.

Cape Town Cycle Tour
Celebrated for its inclusivity, the Cape Town Cycle Tour (CTCT) was the first event to allow amateur and professional cyclists to compete on the same course. Picture: Chris Hitchcock
Cape Town Cycle Tour
One thousand marshals from 35 Rotary Clubs direct cyclists facilitate along the route and monitor other road users, either from stationary positions or using the 41 dedicated vehicles, 18 motorbikes and the chopper. Picture: Sam Clark
Cape Town Cycle Tour
The CTCT began in 1978, emerging from a protest ride advocating for safer cycling paths in Cape Town. Originally called “The Big Ride In,” it was organised by Bill Mylrea and John Stegmann to highlight the need for cycling infrastructure. The ride evolved into a mass-participation event with over 500 cyclists at its inaugural start. Picture: Sam Clark
Cape Town Cycle Tour
Peninsula Beverages provides 39 000 litres of Powerade, 50 000 litres of Coca-Cola, and 103 800 litres of bottled water. Picture: Sam Clark
Cape Town Cycle Tour
There are 2 500 International entrants per year mostly from the United Kingdom and Germany, followed by Netherlands, Namibia and the USA. Picture: Sam Clark
Cape Town Cycle Tour
Two-hundred-and-thirty traffic officials, 40 metro police, and 182 South African Police Service law enforcement officers are involved. Picture: Sam Clark
Cape Town Cycle Tour
The CTCT has a remarkable impact on the Western Cape’s economy, injecting approximately R500million annually. However, millions are also raised for charitable causes. Picture: Sam Clark
Cape Town Cycle Tour
“Having grown year-on-year after the difficult years of 2020 and 2021, it was amazing to see the roads of the Mother City jam packed with cyclists for the Cape Town Cycle Tour again,” CTCT Trust Director, David Bellairs said. Picture: Sam Clark
Cape Town Cycle Tour
The medical team comprises 25 doctors, 64 nurses, 120 first-aiders, 65 ambulances, 9 medical motorbikes and one medical helicopter. Picture: Sam Clark
Cape Town Cycle Tour
Tyler Lange, the Men’s Elite winner, and Pia Grünewald, the Women’s Elite winner, pose with their CTCT trophies. Picture supplied

MORE PICTURES: Award winning images from the Nature Photography Contest

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Cape Town cycling photography pictures

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Marriage is a declining tradition in SA: Stats SA reveals who’s not tying the knot
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Forget VAT and trim the fat of corruption
News City Power explains why the lights are off so often
Courts Joshlin Smith case: TikTokker challenged in court – ‘It was never for the likes’
Politics ‘DA’s true intentions exposed’: Mbalula fires shots at GNU partner over budget

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp