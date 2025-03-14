PICTURES: Is the Cape Town Cycle Tour the world’s most beautiful race?

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Table Mountain, these pictures suggest that it just might be.
Cape Town boasts over 450km of dedicated cycling lanes, making it one of the most bike-friendly cities in the world. Picture: Sam Clark
Last Sunday close to 28 000 entrants took to the streets of Cape Town for the 47th Cape Town Cycle Tour.
The event is the world’s largest timed cycling event, winding through Cape Town’s most picturesque streets.
Cyclists are treated to open roads, free of traffic, as they make their way through some of the most popular tourist attractions in the world, around the Cape Peninsula, with the ocean on one side and towering mountains on the other.
The route passes notable attractions such as the Cape Town Castle, Nelson Mandela Boulevard, Newlands Forest, Simonstown, the Cape Point Nature Reserve, Fishhoek, Chapman’s Peak, Camp’s Bay, Clifton and Sea Point.