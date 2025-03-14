PICTURES: Is the Cape Town Cycle Tour the world’s most beautiful race?

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Table Mountain, these pictures suggest that it just might be.

Cape Town boasts over 450km of dedicated cycling lanes, making it one of the most bike-friendly cities in the world. Picture: Sam Clark

Last Sunday close to 28 000 entrants took to the streets of Cape Town for the 47th Cape Town Cycle Tour.

The event is the world’s largest timed cycling event, winding through Cape Town’s most picturesque streets.

Cyclists are treated to open roads, free of traffic, as they make their way through some of the most popular tourist attractions in the world, around the Cape Peninsula, with the ocean on one side and towering mountains on the other.

The route passes notable attractions such as the Cape Town Castle, Nelson Mandela Boulevard, Newlands Forest, Simonstown, the Cape Point Nature Reserve, Fishhoek, Chapman’s Peak, Camp’s Bay, Clifton and Sea Point.

Celebrated for its inclusivity, the Cape Town Cycle Tour (CTCT) was the first event to allow amateur and professional cyclists to compete on the same course. Picture: Chris Hitchcock

One thousand marshals from 35 Rotary Clubs direct cyclists facilitate along the route and monitor other road users, either from stationary positions or using the 41 dedicated vehicles, 18 motorbikes and the chopper. Picture: Sam Clark

The CTCT began in 1978, emerging from a protest ride advocating for safer cycling paths in Cape Town. Originally called “The Big Ride In,” it was organised by Bill Mylrea and John Stegmann to highlight the need for cycling infrastructure. The ride evolved into a mass-participation event with over 500 cyclists at its inaugural start. Picture: Sam Clark

Peninsula Beverages provides 39 000 litres of Powerade, 50 000 litres of Coca-Cola, and 103 800 litres of bottled water. Picture: Sam Clark

There are 2 500 International entrants per year mostly from the United Kingdom and Germany, followed by Netherlands, Namibia and the USA. Picture: Sam Clark

Two-hundred-and-thirty traffic officials, 40 metro police, and 182 South African Police Service law enforcement officers are involved. Picture: Sam Clark

The CTCT has a remarkable impact on the Western Cape’s economy, injecting approximately R500million annually. However, millions are also raised for charitable causes. Picture: Sam Clark

“Having grown year-on-year after the difficult years of 2020 and 2021, it was amazing to see the roads of the Mother City jam packed with cyclists for the Cape Town Cycle Tour again,” CTCT Trust Director, David Bellairs said. Picture: Sam Clark

The medical team comprises 25 doctors, 64 nurses, 120 first-aiders, 65 ambulances, 9 medical motorbikes and one medical helicopter. Picture: Sam Clark

Tyler Lange, the Men’s Elite winner, and Pia Grünewald, the Women’s Elite winner, pose with their CTCT trophies. Picture supplied

