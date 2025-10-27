Multimedia

PICTURES: Joburg Pride takes to Sandton streets

27 October 2025

People filled the streets of Sandton City in Johannesburg on Sunday for Africa’s oldest Pride event, marking 36 years of protest, courage and celebration.

Joburg Pride march

Artivist ADAM “The Drag Diva” perform a sit in with members of NoGoBurgPride holding pro-Palestine placards during Johannesburg pride in Sandton, Johannesburg, on October 25, 2025. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP)

Under the theme “Purely, Queerly, African,” this year’s Joburg Pride march reclaimed space and culture, declaring that being African and being queer are inseparable parts of identity.

The parade, a mix of music, placards and African prints, stretched through Sandton, where rainbow flags flew beside traditional Zulu and Xhosa attire.

For many, it was both a celebration and a statement against those questioning queer people’s right to wear cultural dress.

Launched in 1990, before South Africa became a democracy, Johannesburg Pride has grown from an act of defiance under apartheid into a continental movement for equality.

Joburg Pride march
Ricardo poses with pride flag coloured wings during Johannesburg pride in Sandton. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP)
Joburg Pride march
Participants take part in the Johannesburg Pride March. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Joburg Pride march
Dr. Lethuxolo Shange poses for a portrait dressed in traditional Xhosa beads forming colours of the pride flag. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP)
Joburg Pride march
Participants take part in the Johannesburg Pride March during Pride Month 2025. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Joburg Pride march
Pride attendees take a selfie during Johannesburg pride. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP)
Joburg Pride march
A group of protesters hold placards during the Johannesburg Pride March. The demonstration took place within the Pride of Africa event, with participants expressing pro-Palestine and anti-capitalist messages. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Joburg Pride march
A Pride attendee poses for a photograph. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP)
Joburg Pride march
Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero attends the Johannesburg Pride March. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Joburg Pride march
Pride attendees dressed in Zulu traditional regalia photographed during Johannesburg Pride. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP)
Joburg Pride march
Participants take part in the Johannesburg Pride March. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Joburg Pride march
Participants take part in the Johannesburg Pride March. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Joburg Pride march
South African actor and comedian Sivuyile Ngesi attends the Johannesburg Pride March. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Joburg Pride march
Participants take part in the Johannesburg Pride March. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

